Fall Poem Redux

Rain fell through the naked trees

And gray hung like a talisman

Upon the leaden earth.

A flock of wild geese

Winged through the wet

Squawking, banking left towards Ethan’s Pond.

Late October’s unkindness

Spread through the towns, fields, hills, and valleys

As darkness and the fading day ruled without remorse

The dark took hold setting up camp along the southwest corner

Depressing further what had already been lost.

Spring, the beacon held hostage by the long slog of time

Sits in my mind

As the last oak leaves cling for dear life

And fall at my feet

Wyeth’s browns, ochres, blacks, and off whites

Flip the landscape

Green, so far away now

Today, in this moment the snows and hungry skies of December

Wait outside my door.

Knocking,knocking,knocking.

The drum beat has begun.

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Priorities

The carcass of a frog sprawls

across a narrow road

that wanders through my neighborhood

and by a teeming pond,

where frogs abound and herons rule.

Peril for the frogs

hovers over pond and road

and in our human ways.

The heron grabs his prey with a flash,

swallowing in a gulp,

yet he whose wheel flattened that frog

missed its headlong hop.

Frogs, like canaries in the mines,

spell trouble in our time.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

Honestly

Plagiarists don’t get raves.

China and Ukraine made waves.

And when I’m confidin’

my word as a Biden,

my ancestors spin in their graves.

JOSEPH MIRZOEFF

Keene