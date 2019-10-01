Fall Poem Redux
Rain fell through the naked trees
And gray hung like a talisman
Upon the leaden earth.
A flock of wild geese
Winged through the wet
Squawking, banking left towards Ethan’s Pond.
Late October’s unkindness
Spread through the towns, fields, hills, and valleys
As darkness and the fading day ruled without remorse
The dark took hold setting up camp along the southwest corner
Depressing further what had already been lost.
Spring, the beacon held hostage by the long slog of time
Sits in my mind
As the last oak leaves cling for dear life
And fall at my feet
Wyeth’s browns, ochres, blacks, and off whites
Flip the landscape
Green, so far away now
Today, in this moment the snows and hungry skies of December
Wait outside my door.
Knocking,knocking,knocking.
The drum beat has begun.
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Priorities
The carcass of a frog sprawls
across a narrow road
that wanders through my neighborhood
and by a teeming pond,
where frogs abound and herons rule.
Peril for the frogs
hovers over pond and road
and in our human ways.
The heron grabs his prey with a flash,
swallowing in a gulp,
yet he whose wheel flattened that frog
missed its headlong hop.
Frogs, like canaries in the mines,
spell trouble in our time.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
Honestly
Plagiarists don’t get raves.
China and Ukraine made waves.
And when I’m confidin’
my word as a Biden,
my ancestors spin in their graves.
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF
Keene