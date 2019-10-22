The Nurture of Nature

When the need arose to be alone-

I would go to my special place!

Among a grove of lofty trees-

Secluded from the daily rat race!

Solitude was mine to cherish-

In environment filled with grace!

My soul rejuvenated and serene-

Spending time in idealist space!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

A Halloween Tale

One day I

decided to forego halloween

Instead I was going to prove

there were no ghosts in my attic

I opened the door ’tho it protested

A musty odor swooped out

It was unlit with creepy shadows

Gingerly I advanced

Some creature ran over my shoe

There was a steady knocking on the windows

And then a black bird, which I was sure was a bat

flew over my head.

I yelped and ran out the door

I decided to take my chances

with the costumed humans

yelling for treats.

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene