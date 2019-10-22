The Nurture of Nature
When the need arose to be alone-
I would go to my special place!
Among a grove of lofty trees-
Secluded from the daily rat race!
Solitude was mine to cherish-
In environment filled with grace!
My soul rejuvenated and serene-
Spending time in idealist space!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
A Halloween Tale
One day I
decided to forego halloween
Instead I was going to prove
there were no ghosts in my attic
I opened the door ’tho it protested
A musty odor swooped out
It was unlit with creepy shadows
Gingerly I advanced
Some creature ran over my shoe
There was a steady knocking on the windows
And then a black bird, which I was sure was a bat
flew over my head.
I yelped and ran out the door
I decided to take my chances
with the costumed humans
yelling for treats.
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene