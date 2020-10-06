Yes, I can!
Yes, I can!
(Even though people tell me:
“No, you can’t!”)
I can reach with leaps and bounds
To touch the sky,
And I can beat the odds
If I really try!
I can fly!
(Whether you truly think I
Can or can’t!)
I can brave the fiercest storm
That clouds can brew,
And I can earn my wings
In all things I do!
Yesterday, when I had so little faith,
I’d turn my head and back away,
But now that I have more confidence,
I can move that mountain today!
Yes, I can!
(‘Though you may call me smug,
I know I can!)
I can change the course of time
If I so choose,
Still, I won’t rue the day
Even if I lose!
Yes, I can!
I can walk with giants
If it pleases me,
And I can soar with birds
Past the highest tree!
Yes, I can!
(And it’s well worth repeating:
Yes, I can!)
I can rise to the occasion
Without pause,
And I can do it all
Without a goal or cause!
Yes, I can!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Glory
a wincing glance color swag
Could this be a summer gag?
Praise for the Phases of life!
Cottage people disappear.
Cobwebs grin from ear to ear.
Joseph’s Coat by degrees
chill jacket regress leaves
Leaves waxed and pressed
and beaches free.
Floor depressed
and cider trees
Praise for the phases of life!
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
White Birches
White birches stand against the green
As I walk through the park
The fashions worn, so lovely there
Adorned in white birch bark
I stare; the trees begin to sway
Trapped by the lightest breeze
And once again I call them all
Most gorgeous of all trees
DAN SWETT
Swanzey