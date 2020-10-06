Yes, I can!

(Even though people tell me:

“No, you can’t!”)

I can reach with leaps and bounds

To touch the sky,

And I can beat the odds

If I really try!

I can fly!

(Whether you truly think I

Can or can’t!)

I can brave the fiercest storm

That clouds can brew,

And I can earn my wings

In all things I do!

Yesterday, when I had so little faith,

I’d turn my head and back away,

But now that I have more confidence,

I can move that mountain today!

Yes, I can!

(‘Though you may call me smug,

I know I can!)

I can change the course of time

If I so choose,

Still, I won’t rue the day

Even if I lose!

Yes, I can!

I can walk with giants

If it pleases me,

And I can soar with birds

Past the highest tree!

Yes, I can!

(And it’s well worth repeating:

Yes, I can!)

I can rise to the occasion

Without pause,

And I can do it all

Without a goal or cause!

Yes, I can!

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Glory

a wincing glance color swag

Could this be a summer gag?

Praise for the Phases of life!

Cottage people disappear.

Cobwebs grin from ear to ear.

Joseph’s Coat by degrees

chill jacket regress leaves

Leaves waxed and pressed

and beaches free.

Floor depressed

and cider trees

Praise for the phases of life!

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

White Birches

White birches stand against the green

As I walk through the park

The fashions worn, so lovely there

Adorned in white birch bark

I stare; the trees begin to sway

Trapped by the lightest breeze

And once again I call them all

Most gorgeous of all trees

DAN SWETT

Swanzey