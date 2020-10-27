Footbridge at Perkins Cove
I can’t believe this year so far
For all I want to do
I never got to see the bridge
Or see from it the view
I’d stand and pose with my dear friend
While boats sail under me
And on the trail, I’d watch in awe
Rose bushes by the sea
The ocean, sailboats, there to view
The rising morning sun
The waves, the people on the trail
All walking one by one
And now with masks they’re walking slow
Some stopping for the view
And on a bench while resting there
To watch the ocean blue
Back at the beach the tide is in
I’d walk along the shore
If only I was there this year
I wouldn’t ask for more
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Symbolic Signs of Silence
When will the long-awaited time draw near For all of humanity to hold things dear, And to share the simple joys that folks revere With one another?
Where are the artful and immoral men
Who dodge in and out of life’s illicit den, And who plan their schemes within the devil’s glen With one another?
Read well between the lines--
Use all of your skill and science!
The reason lies just above the signs--
The symbolic signs of silence.
When will the noted scholars learn to find The answers to questions that have foiled mankind, And to open doors within the heart and mind For one another?
Where are the dauntless and heroic knights Who follow the endless quests for human rights, And who would not even think to yield the fights For one another?
Taste well the bitter wines--
Feel how they breed Man’s defiance!
Discover why they are merely signs--
Just symbolic signs of silence.
Look at yourself within this world of animation; Look at yourself within this world of fascination Where reality cannot be lost or found, And intrigue and foibles are all around To beguile you.
When will the secrets of the past reveal The visions of mirth that we all long to feel, And that dreams are still alive and very real For one another?
Where are the poets and their words which say That demons and phantoms will be kept at bay, And that hidden mysteries will be solved someday For one another?
Think well of tuneful nines--
Use all of your wits and good sense!
The answer lies just beyond the signs--
The symbolic signs of silence.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
My Ladder
All my life
I’ve been climbing a ladder
I can now touch
The sparkle of the stars
The sweet curve of the moon
And soon I will reach
My destination
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene