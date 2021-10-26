Pumpkin Spice Everything

Now everything is pumpkin spice

In stores this time of year

No matter what you come to buy

You’ll find its flavor here

So many products, everything

Ingrained with pumpkin spice

There’s Cheerios and cottage cheese

And pies bought by the slice

They’re here for only a short time

Like Oreos and tea

Like coffee, creamer and K-Cups

Even Jell-O, you will see

There’s applesauce made just for kids

And cupcakes for them too

Coconut milk and marshmallows

And caramel corn to chew

There’s pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls

And pumpkin flavored bread

And on your toast, you’ll want to add

Some pumpkin flavored spread

So now we enter into fall

Thanksgiving day is near

And everything is pumpkin spice

You’ll see this time of year

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

