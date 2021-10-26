Public Muse, Oct. 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pumpkin Spice EverythingNow everything is pumpkin spiceIn stores this time of year No matter what you come to buyYou’ll find its flavor hereSo many products, everythingIngrained with pumpkin spiceThere’s Cheerios and cottage cheeseAnd pies bought by the sliceThey’re here for only a short timeLike Oreos and teaLike coffee, creamer and K-CupsEven Jell-O, you will seeThere’s applesauce made just for kids And cupcakes for them tooCoconut milk and marshmallowsAnd caramel corn to chewThere’s pumpkin spice cinnamon rollsAnd pumpkin flavored breadAnd on your toast, you’ll want to addSome pumpkin flavored spreadSo now we enter into fallThanksgiving day is nearAnd everything is pumpkin spiceYou’ll see this time of yearDAN SWETTSwanzey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Spice Gastronomy Food Cottage Cheese Cheerio Cupcake Bread Recommended for you Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Read more about the nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! (Final poll of the fall season!) You voted: Wyatt Burbank, ConVal golf Kyle Foster, Keene golf Jager Klema, Fall Mountain boys soccer Phoebe Rigg, Keene volleyball Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCheshire Medical shifts to strictest COVID-related visitation status"Ribs" should never be a four-letter wordGas outage affects 1,000 customers across KeeneDrag queens give stories some sparkle in BrattleboroUnlike other states, NH, Vt. not yet seeing clear downward COVID trendKeene officials to take up resident's pitch for outdoor smoking ban downtownAgreement positions Monadnock Family Services, Antioch for major movesFitzwilliam auto-restoration shop to celebrate grand openingTroy Deli and Marketplace under new ownershipCheshire County awards federal COVID relief grants to businesses, nonprofits Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No