Transition
things must change they can’t be stopped
a shift of time a change of clothes
brace yourself transition’s here
let go relax it’s coming soon
enjoy prepare it will arrive
February to March May to June
brace yourself transition’s here
life to death it’s bound to come
summer ends a moving time
look ahead the leaves will turn
brace yourself transition’s here
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Autumn
The autumnal rains have arrived
Robbing our trees of their brilliant plumage
Then the temperature takes a nosedive
And the rain morphs into snow
Don’t be sad
After all, we have wait a minute weather
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene