A Sorrowful Trip

As summer’s warmth faded

And autumn’s breath was chilled

I knew it was time

To make our annual trip

The sun had just graced the sky

When we, a squadron of geese

Gave wing to the skies

My mate was the leader

And I flew below him

A sudden loud crack announced the hunters

And I watched in sorrow

As my mate spiraled out of his position

And down to the earth

Tho I wanted to join him

I knew I must take his place

And lead our family to our destination

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

“Life”

Life moves us along unknown paths

each and every day we live

into a new moment one step

at a time

sometimes swirling with

apparent abandonment

others flying straight into

death defying tail spins

only to come out the other side

marching to a tune we hear

or feel

or maybe just plodding

picking up one foot then the other

making mistakes getting stuck

proving that we, each and

every one of us, we

are a live

being of infinite depth

and trembling hearts of breath

starlight moves in our veins

and slug slime oozes our tears

together a vast organism

of indefinable majestic

Mush

Twirling through life

we go.

CARIN TORP

Keene

Broken

Broken

Are you broken yet?

Like a glass vase

Mistakenly dropped on a stone floor?

Is your heart torn

Like paper

That was trashed

No good?

Do you hurt

In places that never hurt before?

Do your cries

Just whistle in the wind

The hollow wind?

Is there comfort in a shot

And another

And another

Then black all around?

And if you could

If

Would you

Consider hope again?

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene