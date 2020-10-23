A Sorrowful Trip
As summer’s warmth faded
And autumn’s breath was chilled
I knew it was time
To make our annual trip
The sun had just graced the sky
When we, a squadron of geese
Gave wing to the skies
My mate was the leader
And I flew below him
A sudden loud crack announced the hunters
And I watched in sorrow
As my mate spiraled out of his position
And down to the earth
Tho I wanted to join him
I knew I must take his place
And lead our family to our destination
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
“Life”
Life moves us along unknown paths
each and every day we live
into a new moment one step
at a time
sometimes swirling with
apparent abandonment
others flying straight into
death defying tail spins
only to come out the other side
marching to a tune we hear
or feel
or maybe just plodding
picking up one foot then the other
making mistakes getting stuck
proving that we, each and
every one of us, we
are a live
being of infinite depth
and trembling hearts of breath
starlight moves in our veins
and slug slime oozes our tears
together a vast organism
of indefinable majestic
Mush
Twirling through life
we go.
CARIN TORP
Keene
Broken
Broken
Are you broken yet?
Like a glass vase
Mistakenly dropped on a stone floor?
Is your heart torn
Like paper
That was trashed
No good?
Do you hurt
In places that never hurt before?
Do your cries
Just whistle in the wind
The hollow wind?
Is there comfort in a shot
And another
And another
Then black all around?
And if you could
If
Would you
Consider hope again?
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene