Chiaroscuro

I love the light this time of year

from a sun low in the sky

shadows longer

deeper

highlights higher

brighter

colors warmer, purer

undiluted by haze...

on such days

my camera’s viewfinder becomes a portal

opening to worlds

of foreshortened perspective

lines curving and straight

shapes and forms

blocks of color

all removed from the homely objects

that wear them

disconnected

from the chaff and disorder

surrounding them

distillations

into visual haiku

abstractions

beyond their reality

ROY SUNTER

Fitzwilliam

Beautiful Nature Scenes

A red barn set deep in the woods

While gently falling leaves

From birches, oaks and maple trees

Are blowing in the breeze

A covered bridge, an ocean view

It’s snowing at the ridge

A full moon on a clear cool night

A stone arch scenic bridge

Across the sky, majestic sights

Lay out for us to view

If only we would look around

As birds so often do

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

The Contrarian

She was a contrarian

Before there were contrarians

When she vanished over night

Some argued she was merely a mythological creature

That lived under a rock

And had seeped into the vacuous minds of certain adolescent males

But I don’t buy that

I know she was real

I remember her haughty laugh

When Mr. Frazier ever leaned forward and his bald polished dome

Shown like a light bulb giving the whole class a case of uncontrollable giggles

Then there were the jaunts to Woolworths

In the dead of January’s cold to pocket some mascara, lipstick

And ladies of the night perfume

Me, the tagalong

Me the innocent witness to a contrarian on fire

She was real

She had the face of an angel

And stood tall and elegant in her heeled black boots

But her eyes told a different story

Blue like the sky, sharp like a knife edge

Intelligent, but always looking into the dark

What happened to her?

In some ways she was impossible to quantify

There were too many unknowns

And maybe that bears the intrigue

That lingers for me 40 years out

To Susan Willard wherever you are

I did not forget you

I salute you

And all the contrarians that followed in your footsteps

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene