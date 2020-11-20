Chiaroscuro
I love the light this time of year
from a sun low in the sky
shadows longer
deeper
highlights higher
brighter
colors warmer, purer
undiluted by haze...
on such days
my camera’s viewfinder becomes a portal
opening to worlds
of foreshortened perspective
lines curving and straight
shapes and forms
blocks of color
all removed from the homely objects
that wear them
disconnected
from the chaff and disorder
surrounding them
distillations
into visual haiku
abstractions
beyond their reality
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam
Beautiful Nature Scenes
A red barn set deep in the woods
While gently falling leaves
From birches, oaks and maple trees
Are blowing in the breeze
A covered bridge, an ocean view
It’s snowing at the ridge
A full moon on a clear cool night
A stone arch scenic bridge
Across the sky, majestic sights
Lay out for us to view
If only we would look around
As birds so often do
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
The Contrarian
She was a contrarian
Before there were contrarians
When she vanished over night
Some argued she was merely a mythological creature
That lived under a rock
And had seeped into the vacuous minds of certain adolescent males
But I don’t buy that
I know she was real
I remember her haughty laugh
When Mr. Frazier ever leaned forward and his bald polished dome
Shown like a light bulb giving the whole class a case of uncontrollable giggles
Then there were the jaunts to Woolworths
In the dead of January’s cold to pocket some mascara, lipstick
And ladies of the night perfume
Me, the tagalong
Me the innocent witness to a contrarian on fire
She was real
She had the face of an angel
And stood tall and elegant in her heeled black boots
But her eyes told a different story
Blue like the sky, sharp like a knife edge
Intelligent, but always looking into the dark
What happened to her?
In some ways she was impossible to quantify
There were too many unknowns
And maybe that bears the intrigue
That lingers for me 40 years out
To Susan Willard wherever you are
I did not forget you
I salute you
And all the contrarians that followed in your footsteps
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene