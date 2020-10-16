Four Seasons of Haiku (In 5-7-5)
Spring again my love
And summer again after
what bliss need we more.
Among the flowers
And unseen by any eye
Summer’s dream unfolds
Wind-blown autumn leaves
Scuttle crab-wise down the road
Leaving town for good
White silence descends
Resculpting the rocks and trees
Hushing all the world
KARL TOWNSEND
Alstead
Ground Fog
The peace and beauty I find in the fog,
ground fog that filters the morning sun
and softens the view of the trees and the cables
strung between utility poles
across a brown and yellow field,
put me at ease as I wade in the dew.
But I wonder whether they really are there,
I mean the peace and beauty I find.
What I see, I think, is less but more
than what would be there with nobody there.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
Curse
Misty white California day
reminds me you are so far away
in the land where trees explode
in orange red yellow and gold
You curse at the rain
seems it won’t go away
while I’m warm in my sunny days
You freeze to the bone
Winter draws near
your psyche prepares for seasonal fear
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
A Sorrowful Trip
As summer’s warmth faded
And autumn’s breath was chilled
I knew it was time
To make our annual trip
The sun had just graced the sky
When we, a squadron of geese
Gave wing to the skies
My mate was the leader
And I flew below him
A sudden loud crack announced the hunters
And I watched in sorrow
As my mate spiraled out of his position
And down to the earth
Tho I wanted to join him
I knew I must take his place
And lead our family to our destination
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
--
“Life”
Life moves us along unknown paths
each and every day we live
into a new moment one step
at a time
sometimes swirling with
apparent abandonment
others flying straight into
death defying tail spins
only to come out the other side
marching to a tune we hear
or feel
or maybe just plodding
picking up one foot then the other
making mistakes getting stuck
proving that we, each and
every one of us, we
are a live
being of infinite depth
and trembling hearts of breath
starlight moves in our veins
and slug slime oozes our tears
together a vast organism
of indefinable majestic
Mush
Twirling through life
we go.
CARIN TORP
Keene