Four Seasons of Haiku (In 5-7-5)

Spring again my love

And summer again after

what bliss need we more.

Among the flowers

And unseen by any eye

Summer’s dream unfolds

Wind-blown autumn leaves

Scuttle crab-wise down the road

Leaving town for good

White silence descends

Resculpting the rocks and trees

Hushing all the world

KARL TOWNSEND

Alstead

Ground Fog

The peace and beauty I find in the fog,

ground fog that filters the morning sun

and softens the view of the trees and the cables

strung between utility poles

across a brown and yellow field,

put me at ease as I wade in the dew.

But I wonder whether they really are there,

I mean the peace and beauty I find.

What I see, I think, is less but more

than what would be there with nobody there.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

Curse

Misty white California day

reminds me you are so far away

in the land where trees explode

in orange red yellow and gold

You curse at the rain

seems it won’t go away

while I’m warm in my sunny days

You freeze to the bone

Winter draws near

your psyche prepares for seasonal fear

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

A Sorrowful Trip

As summer’s warmth faded

And autumn’s breath was chilled

I knew it was time

To make our annual trip

The sun had just graced the sky

When we, a squadron of geese

Gave wing to the skies

My mate was the leader

And I flew below him

A sudden loud crack announced the hunters

And I watched in sorrow

As my mate spiraled out of his position

And down to the earth

Tho I wanted to join him

I knew I must take his place

And lead our family to our destination

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

--

“Life”

Life moves us along unknown paths

each and every day we live

into a new moment one step

at a time

sometimes swirling with

apparent abandonment

others flying straight into

death defying tail spins

only to come out the other side

marching to a tune we hear

or feel

or maybe just plodding

picking up one foot then the other

making mistakes getting stuck

proving that we, each and

every one of us, we

are a live

being of infinite depth

and trembling hearts of breath

starlight moves in our veins

and slug slime oozes our tears

together a vast organism

of indefinable majestic

Mush

Twirling through life

we go.

CARIN TORP

Keene