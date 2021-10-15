Public Muse, Oct. 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I Wish I Were…I wish I were a hummingbirdSo much I see I love Your flight so quick, so beautifulAs you glide far aboveAnd to each flower you descendStop by my feeder tooI watch you hover as you eatThen back into the blueBut now I’m sitting by the fireAnd wonder where you areSomewhere down south you’re gliding highSomewhere from me so farNext year if I am here to watchAnother year to spendRight here I’ll sit for your returnAnother year my friendDan SwettSwanzeyNothingMaybe it’s the rainThat left my brain abandonedOr you?Some stuff is hard to figure outWhy this? Why that?Why, is the worst question you can ever askTrust me!But I suspect you already know thisSo, let’s move onAre you ever frozen?Just plain lost, no clue?So, you scrunch your eyes, your foreheadThink, think, thinkNothing!Not even a thisNot even a thatJust the frigg’n rain(soaking your graying head)STEPHEN SERAICHICKKeeneMary Lou’s GardenI know a little girl her name is Mary LouShe has a pretty gardenas pretty as Sue.It has violets, pansies, tulips too.I know a little gardenas pretty as SueHilary KingsburyHarrisville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMeteor entering atmosphere likely behind loud boom heard SundayService with sparkle: Keene's Courtney Elliott brings cheer to the checkout lineMonadnock middle/high school switches to remote learningVermont authorities investigating suspicious fires in PutneyClaremont woman quit job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock to avoid COVID vaccineThe Sentinel to recognize 10 area Extraordinary WomenProtection order against mayoral challenger bars contact with city employeeMonadnock school community remembers special teacher who touched many livesSuzanna Hope DeMasiMonadnock Food Co-op to celebrate expansion with series of public events Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No