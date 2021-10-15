I Wish I Were…

I wish I were a hummingbird

So much I see I love

Your flight so quick, so beautiful

As you glide far above

And to each flower you descend

Stop by my feeder too

I watch you hover as you eat

Then back into the blue

But now I’m sitting by the fire

And wonder where you are

Somewhere down south you’re gliding high

Somewhere from me so far

Next year if I am here to watch

Another year to spend

Right here I’ll sit for your return

Another year my friend

Dan Swett

Swanzey

Nothing

Maybe it’s the rain

That left my brain abandoned

Or you?

Some stuff is hard to figure out

Why this?

Why that?

Why, is the worst question you can ever ask

Trust me!

But I suspect you already know this

So, let’s move on

Are you ever frozen?

Just plain lost, no clue?

So, you scrunch your eyes, your forehead

Think, think, think

Nothing!

Not even a this

Not even a that

Just the frigg’n rain

(soaking your graying head)

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Mary Lou’s Garden

I know a little girl her name is Mary Lou

She has a pretty garden

as pretty as Sue.

It has violets, pansies, tulips too.

I know a little garden

as pretty as Sue

Hilary Kingsbury

Harrisville

