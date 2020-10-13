Autumn Leaves

The autumn leaves are coming soon

The weather’s getting cold

And though I hate when summer’s gone

I love the red and gold

I love to sit and watch the leaves

Drift slowly to the ground

For soon they’ll form a patchwork quilt

Of colors all around

The splendid shades surround my chair

The wind begins to blow

I sit and watch the curtain rise

On nature’s yearly show

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

Full Force

It comes at you all the time

Full force

When you woke up this morning there it was

In the light of the day just yawning through your window

There it was as you hoisted your socks

And pulled up those boxers

The ones you got for Christmas in “02”

Time for new ones

But here you are

Coffee from the “Roast”

They brag it’s the “real thing”

You’ve never been to Costa Rica

So how does Costa Rica really taste

Who knows?

But, that’s not the point is it?

What is the point?

And do you ever ask yourself that question?

Or are you just too busy or too important?

Or is it a question you’ve never considered?

She’s in the kitchen before you saunter in

Waiting for you

She is witnessing your life like no other

Your memoir is in her head

And she will take it to her grave

But before that day

She has stories to tell and she will

Over and over again to the kids

Who aren’t kids anymore

Time somehow captured her

And left her here to have coffee with you this morning

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene