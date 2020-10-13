Autumn Leaves
The autumn leaves are coming soon
The weather’s getting cold
And though I hate when summer’s gone
I love the red and gold
I love to sit and watch the leaves
Drift slowly to the ground
For soon they’ll form a patchwork quilt
Of colors all around
The splendid shades surround my chair
The wind begins to blow
I sit and watch the curtain rise
On nature’s yearly show
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Full Force
It comes at you all the time
Full force
When you woke up this morning there it was
In the light of the day just yawning through your window
There it was as you hoisted your socks
And pulled up those boxers
The ones you got for Christmas in “02”
Time for new ones
But here you are
Coffee from the “Roast”
They brag it’s the “real thing”
You’ve never been to Costa Rica
So how does Costa Rica really taste
Who knows?
But, that’s not the point is it?
What is the point?
And do you ever ask yourself that question?
Or are you just too busy or too important?
Or is it a question you’ve never considered?
She’s in the kitchen before you saunter in
Waiting for you
She is witnessing your life like no other
Your memoir is in her head
And she will take it to her grave
But before that day
She has stories to tell and she will
Over and over again to the kids
Who aren’t kids anymore
Time somehow captured her
And left her here to have coffee with you this morning
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene