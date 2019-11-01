Forever

My Winter’s here

mittens, scarves and hats to wear.

He gives so much, he insists;

skiing, skating, and other gifts.

He’ll take me with him when the green grass appears;

and promises to love me year after year.

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

The Two Faces of Winter

Like Janus of yore

winter wears two faces.

One is a dimpled smile

as a warm breeze

circles us.

Yet there is another face.

It sports a frown of displeasure

and the sky is a deep charcoal

while buckets of frosty rain

cover the countryside.

O winter what’s next?

Will it be an outside day

or a day spent inside?

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene