Forever
My Winter’s here
mittens, scarves and hats to wear.
He gives so much, he insists;
skiing, skating, and other gifts.
He’ll take me with him when the green grass appears;
and promises to love me year after year.
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
The Two Faces of Winter
Like Janus of yore
winter wears two faces.
One is a dimpled smile
as a warm breeze
circles us.
Yet there is another face.
It sports a frown of displeasure
and the sky is a deep charcoal
while buckets of frosty rain
cover the countryside.
O winter what’s next?
Will it be an outside day
or a day spent inside?
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene