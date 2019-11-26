For Thanksgiving:
Good People All
The land we nurtured blossoms well
With mountains, lakes, and forests ...
The crops we reaped throughout the years
Enrich our gardens’ harvests ...
And with our God that has no name,
From whom all good things now come,
Our children prosper in the sun,
And thrive under heaven’s kingdom.
Good people all who are gathered in this place
Keep in mind what wonders God has done!
Since He has blest that which is around us all,
We and the land are one.
That which is truly good outweighs
That which is truly evil ...
And acts most foul are soon outshone
By deeds most fair and regal ...
‘Though right and wrong will still compete
To win back peer and brother,
Within this world there never is
The one cause without the other.
O best of friends who are now assembled here,
Think about what plans we have begun!
As we are loved by a just and noble God,
We and the land are one.
If winter’s cold discourages
The spring of any place,
Then an autumn’s faith from each of us
Will bring a summer’s grace.
When the soil we tilled rewards us well
With bounties of our labor,
And as God tends his flock below,
So too, we must help our neighbor.
good people all who are gathered in this place,
Keep in mind what wonders God has done!
Since He has blest that which is around us all,
We and the land are one.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Snow
I am lost
we’re a ski slope crowd
a push a shove
voices loud
I am found ivory house
can’t be silent like a mouse
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville