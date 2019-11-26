For Thanksgiving:

Good People All

The land we nurtured blossoms well

With mountains, lakes, and forests ...

The crops we reaped throughout the years

Enrich our gardens’ harvests ...

And with our God that has no name,

From whom all good things now come,

Our children prosper in the sun,

And thrive under heaven’s kingdom.

Good people all who are gathered in this place

Keep in mind what wonders God has done!

Since He has blest that which is around us all,

We and the land are one.

That which is truly good outweighs

That which is truly evil ...

And acts most foul are soon outshone

By deeds most fair and regal ...

‘Though right and wrong will still compete

To win back peer and brother,

Within this world there never is

The one cause without the other.

O best of friends who are now assembled here,

Think about what plans we have begun!

As we are loved by a just and noble God,

We and the land are one.

If winter’s cold discourages

The spring of any place,

Then an autumn’s faith from each of us

Will bring a summer’s grace.

When the soil we tilled rewards us well

With bounties of our labor,

And as God tends his flock below,

So too, we must help our neighbor.

good people all who are gathered in this place,

Keep in mind what wonders God has done!

Since He has blest that which is around us all,

We and the land are one.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Snow

I am lost

we’re a ski slope crowd

a push a shove

voices loud

I am found ivory house

can’t be silent like a mouse

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville