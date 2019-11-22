Spitt’n Snow
Cyrus thought about it some
Winter, that bear had come kicking the door in
Like some vagrant looking for scraps
It seemed like summer gave up too darn quick
Too quick for his liking
But what the hell can ya do?
Time goes in only one direction
And it goes fast
Faster the older ya get it seems
And at 72 ya get to know that all too well, he’d say
So ya keep fighting/shuffling forward hopefully
Fighting all the way to the hereafter
Or to the whatever ya wanna call it place
People believe in this and that
Some thinks they got it made coz they got to church ever Sunday
But it don’t work like that
At least not for this Cyrus anyways
“Ya can pray to the side yor bed, he’d fess
Bless your meal, shucks, I gots to admit that ain’t a bad one,
But what good does it really do?
Talking to an empty room and all
Yor bed don’t care much
Seems we gotta do what we gotta do more of down here
Only thing I ever got from church going
Was ya gotta take care of the guy next to ya…
Help him out when his chips are down, when he’s in the ditch and stuff
No matter what!
Pretty darn simple really
But ya just gotta do it
No hesitating, no excuses, just jump right in to the fire
That’s the deal, man
That’s what I, Cyrus Tompkins learn’d
But a lot of folks don’t seem to git it
Even them religious types
Praying to yor bed ain’t going do it
Move that posterior I sayz
That’s the plan
But for now, this boyz got wood to split
And time ain’t waiting
Never does!”
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
It Is What It Is
“Limpid eyes float and wade
in the pool of emptiness
left in the shade of
memories almost ...
almost ...
Too painful to recall.”
TRISH HEELEY
Keene
Cautionary Consideration
Currently who do the masses admire-
A politician, athlete or tech ace?
What characteristics do they expect-
Praising an individual in each case!
Is it intellect, honesty or empathy;
Charity with an essence of grace?
Or are other criterion employed-
Such as success in the marketplace;
Keeping cognizant of notorious deeds-
And ever changing technical pace?
Jesus would be an exemplary model-
His wisdom anyone could embrace!
Critical thinking should always apply-
Since some just bring disgrace!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
The Gray Lady
She is dressed in a gray filmy garment
She rises from the Swift River
and covers the towns
with her shawl
then let’s the wind
make her invisible
Her name is Madam Fog
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene