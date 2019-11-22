Spitt’n Snow

Cyrus thought about it some

Winter, that bear had come kicking the door in

Like some vagrant looking for scraps

It seemed like summer gave up too darn quick

Too quick for his liking

But what the hell can ya do?

Time goes in only one direction

And it goes fast

Faster the older ya get it seems

And at 72 ya get to know that all too well, he’d say

So ya keep fighting/shuffling forward hopefully

Fighting all the way to the hereafter

Or to the whatever ya wanna call it place

People believe in this and that

Some thinks they got it made coz they got to church ever Sunday

But it don’t work like that

At least not for this Cyrus anyways

“Ya can pray to the side yor bed, he’d fess

Bless your meal, shucks, I gots to admit that ain’t a bad one,

But what good does it really do?

Talking to an empty room and all

Yor bed don’t care much

Seems we gotta do what we gotta do more of down here

Only thing I ever got from church going

Was ya gotta take care of the guy next to ya…

Help him out when his chips are down, when he’s in the ditch and stuff

No matter what!

Pretty darn simple really

But ya just gotta do it

No hesitating, no excuses, just jump right in to the fire

That’s the deal, man

That’s what I, Cyrus Tompkins learn’d

But a lot of folks don’t seem to git it

Even them religious types

Praying to yor bed ain’t going do it

Move that posterior I sayz

That’s the plan

But for now, this boyz got wood to split

And time ain’t waiting

Never does!”

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

It Is What It Is

“Limpid eyes float and wade

in the pool of emptiness

left in the shade of

memories almost ...

almost ...

Too painful to recall.”

TRISH HEELEY

Keene

Cautionary Consideration

Currently who do the masses admire-

A politician, athlete or tech ace?

What characteristics do they expect-

Praising an individual in each case!

Is it intellect, honesty or empathy;

Charity with an essence of grace?

Or are other criterion employed-

Such as success in the marketplace;

Keeping cognizant of notorious deeds-

And ever changing technical pace?

Jesus would be an exemplary model-

His wisdom anyone could embrace!

Critical thinking should always apply-

Since some just bring disgrace!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

The Gray Lady

She is dressed in a gray filmy garment

She rises from the Swift River

and covers the towns

with her shawl

then let’s the wind

make her invisible

Her name is Madam Fog

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene