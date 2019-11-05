Late Hay Bailing

Hay bailing October twenty-fifth

last of foliage colors

duller reds and yellows out there;

what are we seeing?

Haying season ends by end of August

you say no climate problem,

aghast to see the cutting of hay

in autumn season past time to act

Driving past the field with cut grass

all laid about on the twenty-fourth

my eyes did a double take at

what should not be taking place

Fall is here with pumpkins and

Halloween almost on top of us

darkness falling fast by six fifteen

hay long since belonging in the barns.

KATHLEEN R. ALLEN

Peterborough

Forever

My Winter’s here

mittens, scarves and hats to wear.

He gives so much, he insists;

skiing, skating, and other gifts.

He’ll take me with him when the green grass appears;

and promises to love me year after year.

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

The Wind

What a jokester

is that November wind.

He loves to rattle my window panes

and when I peer outside

he makes the fallen leaves dance.

If I go out during his rampage

he grabs my hat and makes my coat flap.

Actually, there is one good thing about him:

He’s not as bad

as his brother December wind.

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene