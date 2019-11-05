Late Hay Bailing
Hay bailing October twenty-fifth
last of foliage colors
duller reds and yellows out there;
what are we seeing?
Haying season ends by end of August
you say no climate problem,
aghast to see the cutting of hay
in autumn season past time to act
Driving past the field with cut grass
all laid about on the twenty-fourth
my eyes did a double take at
what should not be taking place
Fall is here with pumpkins and
Halloween almost on top of us
darkness falling fast by six fifteen
hay long since belonging in the barns.
KATHLEEN R. ALLEN
Peterborough
Forever
My Winter’s here
mittens, scarves and hats to wear.
He gives so much, he insists;
skiing, skating, and other gifts.
He’ll take me with him when the green grass appears;
and promises to love me year after year.
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
The Wind
What a jokester
is that November wind.
He loves to rattle my window panes
and when I peer outside
he makes the fallen leaves dance.
If I go out during his rampage
he grabs my hat and makes my coat flap.
Actually, there is one good thing about him:
He’s not as bad
as his brother December wind.
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene