Public Muse, Nov. 9, 2021

Garden of Stones(Veterans Day Version)I went to the garden of stones one day, Sometime past the middle of November ...I brought with me two small geraniums,Along with some poppies and mums.I found the gates opened then wandered in Alone without comrades or kin ...I made my way with an uneasy laughUpon an irregular path.I came to see family among the graves,To honor a pledge I once gave—A vow they would not be forgotten hereThroughout all the rest of my years.Amid all the crosses and flags in the grass, Lie ages of rocks from the past ...What stories are buried with these poor souls, Like lost dreams or unfulfilled goals!Arriving at one family marker stone,I paused there then uttered a moan ... I pondered this could be my final call,For next year I could drop or fall.This pilgrimage started a while ago,The date I do not rightly know ...For time now has robbed me of memory,And ransomed my poor sanity.When this all began I had thick, dark hair, But now it is thinned and quite fair ...The mirror sees one face, yet not the mind Despite the years may not be kind.Now once we were happy like most families, Content to be simple, yet free ...But fate interceded then turned the tide, That caused everybody to chide.The birds in the sky circle overheadTo keep their watch over the dead . . .The grass beneath my feet serves to be a sign That one day it will be my time.Until that day comes I will be back here Each November with my flowers and tears, For no one should ever be left behind, Especially the last of their kind.JON RIPLEY O'BRIENKeene