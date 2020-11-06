Autumn
Autumn leaves
Orange and red
Autumn leaves
Russet and gold
Autumn leaves
Dance on the wind
Autumn leaves
Float overhead
Autumn leaves
Bold before cold
Bold before snow
And then
Autumn leaves
MEG KUPIEC
Walpole
