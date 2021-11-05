Cidre

Every Autumn cellars sing

full of cidre a happy thing

He drinks at least four glasses

and staggers off to bed

He dreams of apples crushed

to make cidre for his head

Now he’s back across the sea

Normandy a memory

cidre he can’t get off his mind

that ambrosia he left behind

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Thanksgiving Dinner

It won’t be long; we’ll celebrate

Give thanks that we are here

Together with our family

With joy, another year

Around the table saying grace

In silence, all is quiet

Then all at once, pass this and that

We’ll now forget the diet

Please pass the turkey and the rolls

And oh, the candied yams

I need the stuffing over here

And Johnny needs the ham

The sweet potatoes and gravy

I’ll need another dish

Cranberry sauce, green beans and corn

And everything, delish

We’ll wait a while, and then dessert

The oven pies are hot

There’s apple, pumpkin and pecan

I know they’ll hit the spot

After dessert, we will retire

In front of the TV

To watch the latest football game

With coffee, wine or tea

And as we contemplate the day

As we sit here at rest

We’ll think of all we have right here

And how we’re truly blessed

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

Meaningful Message

His passage to the other side-

Accomplished without fear!

The love of his life was waiting-

That purpose would not veer!

The atmosphere serene and calm-

But loved ones could see and hear

A beautiful, female Cardinal-

She chirped her tidings clear!

Alighting upon the window sill-

Knew their mother’s soul was near!

Joined again with regained health-

Embracing soul mates dear!

Joy they are together again but-

Bereavement will shed many a tear!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

