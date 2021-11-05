Public Muse, Nov. 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CidreEvery Autumn cellars singfull of cidre a happy thing He drinks at least four glassesand staggers off to bedHe dreams of apples crushedto make cidre for his headNow he’s back across the seaNormandy a memorycidre he can’t get off his mindthat ambrosia he left behindHILARY KINGSBURYHarrisvilleThanksgiving DinnerIt won’t be long; we’ll celebrateGive thanks that we are hereTogether with our familyWith joy, another yearAround the table saying graceIn silence, all is quietThen all at once, pass this and thatWe’ll now forget the dietPlease pass the turkey and the rollsAnd oh, the candied yamsI need the stuffing over hereAnd Johnny needs the hamThe sweet potatoes and gravyI’ll need another dishCranberry sauce, green beans and cornAnd everything, delishWe’ll wait a while, and then dessert The oven pies are hotThere’s apple, pumpkin and pecanI know they’ll hit the spotAfter dessert, we will retireIn front of the TVTo watch the latest football gameWith coffee, wine or teaAnd as we contemplate the dayAs we sit here at restWe’ll think of all we have right hereAnd how we’re truly blessedDAN SWETTSwanzeyMeaningful MessageHis passage to the other side-Accomplished without fear!The love of his life was waiting-That purpose would not veer!The atmosphere serene and calm-But loved ones could see and hearA beautiful, female Cardinal-She chirped her tidings clear!Alighting upon the window sill-Knew their mother’s soul was near!Joined again with regained health-Embracing soul mates dear!Joy they are together again but-Bereavement will shed many a tear!ESTHER M. CANTUAKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pecan Loved One Food Gastronomy Apple Pumpkin Pie Johnny Bereavement Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJoshua Ryder DrukeSouthern Vermont fires under investigation by State PolicePolice: Winchester woman stole nearly $10K from pickle festivalCouncilors hear cases for dog park, disc-golf course at former Keene campgroundKeene-based Works Cafe to open new location in upstate New YorkKeene election results, Nov. 2Antrim teen sentenced to at least 50 years for killing fatherThree injured in Route 12 crash in Westmoreland ThursdayChristine Mae ArcherCindy J. Tedford Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No