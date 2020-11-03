Broken

Broken

Are you broken yet?

Like a glass vase

Mistakenly dropped on a stone floor?

Is your heart torn

Like paper

That was trashed

No good?

Do you hurt

In places that never hurt before?

Do your cries

Just whistle in the wind

The hollow wind?

Is there comfort in a shot

And another

And another

Then black all around?

And if you could

If

Would you

Consider hope again?

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

The Seven Color Rainbow

I miss the view of summer rain

And rainbows in the sky

And wonder why it’s been this way

Why summer’s been so dry

The reds and orange as they fall

Those colors in the leaves

And all the yellows and the greens

Whenever there’s a breeze

But indigos and blues will not

Be falling from the trees

And violet too will not be seen

In colors on these leaves

So let us turn attention now

To rainbows in the sky

For only then we’ll get to see

All colors flying high

The indigos and violet there

The red and yellow too

And also there’s the orange shade

And then the green and blue

So here we have, needless to say

So simply and so plain

The seven colors in the sky

If we have sun and rain

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

And The Angels Sang

The sun had retired

The moon was hiding behind a cloud

and suddenly it floated into view

With a majestic flare of light

And the angels sang

A hymn of praise to its beauty

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

Early This Morning

Early this morning, I watched the sunrise, And then rose from my bed . . .

As I felt hope from the warmth upon me,

I lifted up my head,

For this day was given to me

To start all over again,

To turn another new page,

And firmly make amends.

I went outside and looked around me

With no concern or fear,

For I was given another chance

To go forward now from here.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene