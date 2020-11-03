Broken
Broken
Are you broken yet?
Like a glass vase
Mistakenly dropped on a stone floor?
Is your heart torn
Like paper
That was trashed
No good?
Do you hurt
In places that never hurt before?
Do your cries
Just whistle in the wind
The hollow wind?
Is there comfort in a shot
And another
And another
Then black all around?
And if you could
If
Would you
Consider hope again?
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
The Seven Color Rainbow
I miss the view of summer rain
And rainbows in the sky
And wonder why it’s been this way
Why summer’s been so dry
The reds and orange as they fall
Those colors in the leaves
And all the yellows and the greens
Whenever there’s a breeze
But indigos and blues will not
Be falling from the trees
And violet too will not be seen
In colors on these leaves
So let us turn attention now
To rainbows in the sky
For only then we’ll get to see
All colors flying high
The indigos and violet there
The red and yellow too
And also there’s the orange shade
And then the green and blue
So here we have, needless to say
So simply and so plain
The seven colors in the sky
If we have sun and rain
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
And The Angels Sang
The sun had retired
The moon was hiding behind a cloud
and suddenly it floated into view
With a majestic flare of light
And the angels sang
A hymn of praise to its beauty
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
Early This Morning
Early this morning, I watched the sunrise, And then rose from my bed . . .
As I felt hope from the warmth upon me,
I lifted up my head,
For this day was given to me
To start all over again,
To turn another new page,
And firmly make amends.
I went outside and looked around me
With no concern or fear,
For I was given another chance
To go forward now from here.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene