All of My Days
The dawn has ushered in today
As the willow trees bow down to us ...
I know it’s you who watches over me
Even when dark shadows blind my sight ...
While climbing up a hill with you,
My sadness soon fades into joy.
Please stay and talk with me, my friend, As long as you possibly can, But if you leave me and I’m left alone, I’ll wait for you upon that knoll.
From sunrise to sunset,
And day in and day out,
I’ll always be yearning and longing to hear Your voice calling me home to you.
Still, I won’t be unhappy if you’re gone As I stand under barren skies ...
Both the sun and moon above
Will be your light of hope in my eyes ...
While walking with your spirit hand in hand, I’ll feel your presence everywhere I go.
But I need you here all the same
When I don’t know where I can turn ...
All my mornings and evenings
Grow weary when you’re not here,
And keeping to myself,
I won’t forget your words:
“I’ll sing a new song and wait for you always, Even ‘til the end of all of my days.”
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Tranquilizing Tableau
I put my winter coat on today-
It covered all my branches!
A glistening, snowy white display-
An early sign of more to come!
Some fleeting images won’t stay-
So appreciate each postcard scene!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene