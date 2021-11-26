Public Muse, Nov. 26, 2021 Nov 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WishEvery wish has consequencesThough we may not see it yet There is a price for everythingOn that, you can safely bet.Be careful what you wish for.You might actually get it.Though not exactly as you plannedYou might live to regret it.For your wish is an askingFor someone else a givingA little tit-for-tatIs how wishes make a living So think of the consequences, beforeYou throw your wish in the airYou could get exactly what you wantAnd find it a nightmare.DENNY WHEELER KeeneA Real Boost!I wanted to boost the booster,But its only rhyme was a rooster.So I have to crowOne thing that I know:Vaccines work! And that’s the truth, sir!RAND BURNETTWestmoreland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wish Asking Economics Burnett Tit-for-tat Rand Vaccine Rhyme Recommended for you Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click to see the winner of the Halloween Pet Palooza Photo Contest! Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Street bank robbed Saturday morningCharlestown crash Thursday claims lives of two womenMonadnock middle/high school to switch to remote learning this weekBrattleboro police: Marijuana, tested after overdose, was laced with fentanylNH reports COVID-related deaths of 10 more people, 2 from Cheshire CountyKeene woman named best new Airbnb host in NHWith COVID cases spiking, Keene councilor plans to revisit mask mandateProposed DiLuzio ambulance sale could raise costs for some towns, but not KeeneDriver in fatal Walpole motorcycle crash pleads guilty to criminal chargeAntrim boy hit by pickup truck while crossing road Friday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No