Wish

Every wish has consequences

Though we may not see it yet

There is a price for everything

On that, you can safely bet.

Be careful what you wish for.

You might actually get it.

Though not exactly as you planned

You might live to regret it.

For your wish is an asking

For someone else a giving

A little tit-for-tat

Is how wishes make a living

So think of the consequences, before

You throw your wish in the air

You could get exactly what you want

And find it a nightmare.

DENNY WHEELER Keene

A Real Boost!

I wanted to boost the booster,

But its only rhyme was a rooster.

So I have to crow

One thing that I know:

Vaccines work! And that’s the truth, sir!

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland

Tags

Recommended for you