Transition

things must change they can’t be stopped

a shift of time a change of clothes

brace yourself transition’s here

let go relax it’s coming soon

enjoy prepare it will arrive

February to March May to June

brace yourself transition’s here

life to death it’s bound to come

summer ends a moving time

look ahead the leaves will turn

brace yourself transition’s here

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Autumn

The autumnal rains have arrived

Robbing our trees of their brilliant plumage

Then the temperature takes a nosedive

And the rain morphs into snow

Don’t be sad

After all, we have wait a minute weather

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene