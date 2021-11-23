Childhood, Adolescence

CHILDHOOD

childhood is like a smile

ringing love and ringing songs

life is not a living hell

God has ears to hear those songs

ADOLESCENCE

Adolescence is like a bell

ringing soft and ringing low

life is not a living hell

God has ears to hear that bell

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Young Eyes

Here’s a concept I’m struggling to understand:

Though my body’s old, I still feel like a young man.

“That’s easy” you say—“You’re only as old as you feel.”

But it seems to me that there’s more to the deal.

It seems to involve the connection between the eyes and the brain,

And I’m not sure which one of them’s to blame

For the ongoing misconception

Or the failure of perception.

It’s like I’m looking at things with young eyes

And when I can’t do something anymore it FEELS like a surprise.

I feel like I can still stretch a single into a double on a liner down the line,

Or, if I want to, I can climb Monadnock at any time,

Or Ascutney, or, heck, even Moosilauke.

But sometimes a glance at my reflection gives my brain a shock.

That can’t be ME walking all hunched over, and wait!—

It looks like I’ve developed a slight hitch in my gait.

That must be why my brain is telling me to accept my limitations—something I hate!

Oh well, I can still play golf—“Yeah, and you still can’t hit it straight!”

As for climbing mountains, I guess I’d better not tempt fate—

Before my next climb I’ll buy hiker’s rescue insurance from the state!

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland

