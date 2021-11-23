Public Muse, Nov. 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Childhood, AdolescenceCHILDHOODchildhood is like a smile ringing love and ringing songslife is not a living hellGod has ears to hear those songsADOLESCENCEAdolescence is like a bellringing soft and ringing lowlife is not a living hellGod has ears to hear that bellHILARY KINGSBURYHarrisvilleYoung EyesHere’s a concept I’m struggling to understand:Though my body’s old, I still feel like a young man.“That’s easy” you say—“You’re only as old as you feel.”But it seems to me that there’s more to the deal. It seems to involve the connection between the eyes and the brain,And I’m not sure which one of them’s to blameFor the ongoing misconceptionOr the failure of perception.It’s like I’m looking at things with young eyesAnd when I can’t do something anymore it FEELS like a surprise.I feel like I can still stretch a single into a double on a liner down the line,Or, if I want to, I can climb Monadnock at any time,Or Ascutney, or, heck, even Moosilauke.But sometimes a glance at my reflection gives my brain a shock.That can’t be ME walking all hunched over, and wait!—It looks like I’ve developed a slight hitch in my gait.That must be why my brain is telling me to accept my limitations—something I hate!Oh well, I can still play golf—“Yeah, and you still can’t hit it straight!”As for climbing mountains, I guess I’d better not tempt fate—Before my next climb I’ll buy hiker’s rescue insurance from the state!RAND BURNETTWestmoreland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click to see the winner of the Halloween Pet Palooza Photo Contest! Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCharlestown crash Thursday claims lives of two womenWest Street bank robbed Saturday morningKeene woman named best new Airbnb host in NHMonadnock middle/high school to switch to remote learning this weekCheshire Medical announces director for new family-medicine residencySafety grades for 13 of state’s hospitals are in, and three received DsKeene man who entered Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to federal chargesJennifer HamreDeirdre M. WalshAntrim boy hit by pickup truck while crossing road Friday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No