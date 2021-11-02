El dia de los difuntos

The dead the dead

They speak

Montaigne and Azorin and Achebe

Li Po and King David

And places speak

Samarkand and Petra

The Dordogne and Monadnock

Altamira and blue waters of Albania

And birds birds

And the anonymous dead

From the world of

Once upon a time

They lived and loved

And made love

To beauty

And my friends

Raul Chinua Dima Bob John Lina

Loving life

And Mary-Lou

Aphrodite

My glorious wife for fifty years

Who like dachshunds

All love all the time

El dia de los difuntos

They are often more alive to me

Than the living

As we parade

To the land of life and death

With malachite kingfisher

With elephant

With tortuga

And polar bear

I am tercera edad

And soon

Le neant

But still amor

And Maria Elena from Ecuador

And dachshunds

And dreams

And wonder and always

The words of Hamlet’s father

Remember me

Remember me

DON BURNESS (ojemba enweilo)

Rindge

Fall…..ing

Fall

ing

rain

Come

ing

down

Leaves

fall

ing

too

To

the

ground

Last

night

pound

ing

Pound

ing

loud

Wake

ing

me

up

From

sleep

ing

sound

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

