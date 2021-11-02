Public Muse, Nov. 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save El dia de los difuntosThe dead the deadThey speak Montaigne and Azorin and AchebeLi Po and King DavidAnd places speakSamarkand and PetraThe Dordogne and MonadnockAltamira and blue waters of AlbaniaAnd birds birdsAnd the anonymous deadFrom the world ofOnce upon a timeThey lived and lovedAnd made loveTo beautyAnd my friendsRaul Chinua Dima Bob John LinaLoving lifeAnd Mary-LouAphroditeMy glorious wife for fifty yearsWho like dachshundsAll love all the timeEl dia de los difuntosThey are often more alive to meThan the livingAs we paradeTo the land of life and deathWith malachite kingfisherWith elephantWith tortugaAnd polar bearI am tercera edadAnd soonLe neantBut still amorAnd Maria Elena from EcuadorAnd dachshunds And dreamsAnd wonder and alwaysThe words of Hamlet’s fatherRemember meRemember meDON BURNESS (ojemba enweilo)RindgeFall…..ingFallingrainComeingdownLeavesfallingtooTothegroundLastnightpoundingPoundingloudWakeingmeupFromsleepingsoundSTEPHEN SERAICHICKKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Dordogne Botany Zoology Ornithology Po Petra Ing Monadnock Bird Recommended for you Voting is Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Keene. Find information on polling places and candidate questionnaires here. Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJoshua Ryder DrukePeterborough woman killed in Wednesday morning crashSouthern Vermont fires under investigation by State PoliceMonadnock Region trick-or-treating hoursThree injured in Route 12 crash in Westmoreland ThursdayPolice: Winchester woman stole nearly $10K from pickle festivalCouncilors hear cases for dog park, disc-golf course at former Keene campgroundManeval wins Cheshire House District 9 special electionBidding period for Hillside Village ends FridayMalynowski named new Rindge police chief Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No