Thanksgiving 2021
Gather Us In

Gather us in on this harvest day! 
Come to the table of bounty!
Touch hands all around and then humbly pray, 
For God's blessing is favored among thee:

Keep in mind that we are all well,
At least we are for the time being,
Despite what winter's cold may tell,
Or what events might be foreseeing.

Let us take time for a grateful feast!
Join in the song and be merry,
For welcome are ye from the most to least 
In whose burden is heavy to carry!

We are met and devoid of angst 
For some ordained, practical reason
In fellowship to give God thanks
Amid this quite temperate season.

Gather us now in these times so dear!
Come to the banquet of plenty,
Where simple repast is provided here,
And nobody is turned away empty!

When we break bread or we share wine,
Consider well those who are not blest
As we sit down as one to dine
Each November's Thanksgiving Day fest.

JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene