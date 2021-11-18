Thanksgiving 2021

Gather Us In

Gather us in on this harvest day!

Come to the table of bounty!

Touch hands all around and then humbly pray, For God’s blessing is favored among thee:

Keep in mind that we are all well,

At least we are for the time being,

Despite what winter’s cold may tell,

Or what events might be foreseeing.

Let us take time for a grateful feast!

Join in the song and be merry,

For welcome are ye from the most to least In whose burden is heavy to carry!

We are met and devoid of angst

For some ordained, practical reason

In fellowship to give God thanks

Amid this quite temperate season.

Gather us now in these times so dear!

Come to the banquet of plenty,

Where simple repast is provided here,

And nobody is turned away empty!

When we break bread or we share wine,

Consider well those who are not blest

As we sit down as one to dine

Each November’s Thanksgiving Day fest.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

