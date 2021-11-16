Why Do Trees So Dislike Cars?

I’m not at all sure why it’s so

But I see on the news

Whatever channel I select

Whichever one I choose

Whenever there’s a Nor’easter

On TV, if they show

A fallen tree in someone’s yard

A car will be below

I think the tree must somehow know

When wind begins to blow

Their chance to crush what lies beneath

That car that lies below

I’ve watched the news too many times

On TV, it is so

You’ll never see a fallen tree

Without a car below

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

Novemberish

Novemberish,

That feeling

That comes with clouds

And rattling leaves

The first frost

Lacing Putnam’s field

In the early morning rise

Shimmering without a sound

Jeff’s porch

Empty now

The Adirondack chairs stacked

And the slab table put up

It’s coming Jeff told me

It’s coming alright

I can smell it

There’s a claustrophobia about it

Something to do with the dying day

The cold, the locked in, shades drawn

The Bach Sonata #1 in G minor

And two empty glasses of Zinfandel

Dried and forgotten

That takes a hold of you like a vice

Being with the winds of change

Along with the juncos

And the gray fox

That invades the compost bin each night

We all know something

That we hide from ourselves

Novemberish

Spreading like the stars burning into the clear night sky

Taking hold and refusing to let go

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

