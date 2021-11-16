Public Muse, Nov. 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Why Do Trees So Dislike Cars?I’m not at all sure why it’s soBut I see on the news Whatever channel I selectWhichever one I chooseWhenever there’s a Nor’easterOn TV, if they showA fallen tree in someone’s yardA car will be belowI think the tree must somehow knowWhen wind begins to blowTheir chance to crush what lies beneathThat car that lies belowI’ve watched the news too many timesOn TV, it is soYou’ll never see a fallen treeWithout a car belowDAN SWETTSwanzeyNovemberishNovemberish,That feelingThat comes with cloudsAnd rattling leavesThe first frostLacing Putnam’s fieldIn the early morning rise Shimmering without a soundJeff’s porchEmpty nowThe Adirondack chairs stackedAnd the slab table put upIt’s coming Jeff told meIt’s coming alrightI can smell itThere’s a claustrophobia about itSomething to do with the dying dayThe cold, the locked in, shades drawnThe Bach Sonata #1 in G minorAnd two empty glasses of ZinfandelDried and forgottenThat takes a hold of you like a viceBeing with the winds of changeAlong with the juncosAnd the gray foxThat invades the compost bin each nightWe all know somethingThat we hide from ourselvesNovemberishSpreading like the stars burning into the clear night skyTaking hold and refusing to let goSTEPHEN SERAICHICKKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeff Tree Meteorology Music Broadcasting Events Adirondack Chair Car News Taking Hold Novemberish Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPsst. New speakeasy-themed restaurant and bar coming to KeeneCheshire County announces plans to buy Keene-based DiLuzio ambulanceOodles of Doodles!C&S Wholesale Grocers to purchase 12 supermarkets in NY and VtExeter High student-athlete suspended for saying there are ‘only two genders’ sues schoolWork begins to turn former Troy Mills into apartmentsTroy home severely damaged in Saturday fire208-unit development proposed for Route 32 in North SwanzeyAmy N. ClarkPeterborough settles with ex-rec director over wrongful-termination claim Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No