Autumn

Autumn leaves

Orange and red

Autumn leaves

Russet and gold

Autumn leaves

Dance on the wind

Autumn leaves

Float overhead

Autumn leaves

Bold before cold

Bold before snow

And then

Autumn leaves

MEG KUPIEC

Walpole

What I Want

What I want is harsh

Harsh

And cold

Late

Before the rise of day

Like it used to be

What I want is its stillness

A fury out of nowhere

And the Boston and Maine

Racing through a cloud of white

3 a.m. when everyone is fast and gone

In their warm blankets

Dreaming

Of the girl in soft sand

Maybe it’s Tortuga or St. Maarten

Or the boy not yet a man

With pecs that say

Hey look

What I want I can’t have

Coming down

Coming down

Softly in the frozen night

Gleaming in early morning sun

Like it used to be

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Tearful Tribute

Tethered to our Mother Earth-

With an invisible thread!

When time has come to pass-

It matters where we’ve tread!

Recently two precious souls-

On angel wings they fled!

Bestowals of generous service-

Care giving lives they’ve led!

A grand welcome at Heavens gate-

And from those who’ve gone ahead!

Here we feel the devastating loss-

Wishing it could have been us instead!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene