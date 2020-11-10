Autumn
Autumn leaves
Orange and red
Autumn leaves
Russet and gold
Autumn leaves
Dance on the wind
Autumn leaves
Float overhead
Autumn leaves
Bold before cold
Bold before snow
And then
Autumn leaves
MEG KUPIEC
Walpole
What I Want
What I want is harsh
Harsh
And cold
Late
Before the rise of day
Like it used to be
What I want is its stillness
A fury out of nowhere
And the Boston and Maine
Racing through a cloud of white
3 a.m. when everyone is fast and gone
In their warm blankets
Dreaming
Of the girl in soft sand
Maybe it’s Tortuga or St. Maarten
Or the boy not yet a man
With pecs that say
Hey look
What I want I can’t have
Coming down
Coming down
Softly in the frozen night
Gleaming in early morning sun
Like it used to be
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Tearful Tribute
Tethered to our Mother Earth-
With an invisible thread!
When time has come to pass-
It matters where we’ve tread!
Recently two precious souls-
On angel wings they fled!
Bestowals of generous service-
Care giving lives they’ve led!
A grand welcome at Heavens gate-
And from those who’ve gone ahead!
Here we feel the devastating loss-
Wishing it could have been us instead!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene