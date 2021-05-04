The Same Page
Across the park, upon a bench
I saw you with a book
Strangely enough, the same as mine
I took another look
In time I came, sat with you there
And read along with you
You turned the page as I did too
And soon our friendship grew
Throughout the years, the times were great
As we grew old in age
I always thought of that park bench
And us on the same page
But things did change as time went on
All things began to fade
I looked at yours and then at mine
I never turned the page
DAN SWETT
Swanzey