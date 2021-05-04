The Same Page

Across the park, upon a bench

I saw you with a book

Strangely enough, the same as mine

I took another look

In time I came, sat with you there

And read along with you

You turned the page as I did too

And soon our friendship grew

Throughout the years, the times were great

As we grew old in age

I always thought of that park bench

And us on the same page

But things did change as time went on

All things began to fade

I looked at yours and then at mine

I never turned the page

DAN SWETT

Swanzey