Scream’n Me Meez

I didn’t feel up to it

Everything today is like a Rube Goldberg machine

The advent of the computer was, as we were conned,

“It will make your life easier/simpler!”

Sign this, fill out that, jump here, jump there

No, not there, you idiot!

Can we take your temp?

Have you fallen lately?

In love, sir? That’s a joke!

Funny, really funny!

Any signs of dementia?

What? Who? Where am I, again?

What is your full name? Last, Middle, First?

Sign here, no not there, here!

In order please!

Have you gained any weight lately?

How much?

Tell us..we need to know for your confidential file, sir!

Hah!

Are you seeing things that aren’t there, sir?

Just a few…that’s normal, sir! Next!

Do you have night sweats?

What’s your mother’s maiden name? Quickly now!

Has your wife called the cops on you in the last thirty days?

If so, what were the circumstances?

We need to know this before we can treat you, then bill you!

Have you ever smoked marijuana?

Did you inhale? The state keeps track of this. It’s no big deal!

Do have a primary, a secondary?

We’ve never heard of your insurance company.

Did you get it out of a gumball machine?

We see you’re behind on your mortgage

Would you like to explain?

How is your heart these days?

The last time you were here you said you felt faint

We need your Social Security number in order to activate your treatment plan

It’s secure with us ... don’t worry

HIPAA, DIPAA, DO!

Sign here, initial there, no, here you idiot!

Any questions? No!

You’re through!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Don’t Wish Your Life Away

Don’t let bad memories haunt you or break your heart, Or you’ll drain the cup of misery to the dregs ...

Don’t drown yourself in shame with your brooding and self-pity, Or you may never ever get back on your own legs ...

‘Though you look like you lost your only friend, You’ve got to keep that credence inside your soul, Let not your head be troubled with discontent, Or you won’t ever reach your life’s goal.

Strut and fret your hour upon the stage!

Believe in yourself, and you’ll have countless roles to play!

Your new horizon is out there,

So says every learned sage,

Think about tomorrow,

And don’t wish your life away!

Don’t jar upon your feelings for life’s too short To indulge in idle triviality ...

Stop wailing in the weeds, and quit weeping in the willows, Or wanting to be at the bottom of the Dead Sea ...

One day you’ll have a chance to face the world, There’ll never be an end to what you can do, And all the glory will be at your command, For fortune will be waiting for you.

Strut and fret your hour upon the stage!

Believe in yourself, and you’ll have countless roles to play!

So when your life feels just like a blunder, Recall these simple words fraught with hope and wonder, And don’t wish your life away!

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

The Maine Beaches

Oh I do love the beaches there

Each one along the coast

The ones that I have visited

The ones that I love most

Old Orchard Beach is further north

I love the long wide pier

And walking north and south of it

The magic becomes clear

While further south there is Wells Beach

And on a sunny day

Relaxing, parents resting there

Their children hard at play

Still further south, my favorite beach

Ogunquit by the sea

This is my happy place for sure

My favorite place to be

Marginal Way, I love to walk

With benches there to rest

While watching waves wash to the shore

And knowing I am blessed

All beaches I do love in Maine

So many there to choose

The salty air, the gentle waves

The scenic ocean views

DAN SWETT

Swanzey