Scream’n Me Meez
I didn’t feel up to it
Everything today is like a Rube Goldberg machine
The advent of the computer was, as we were conned,
“It will make your life easier/simpler!”
Sign this, fill out that, jump here, jump there
No, not there, you idiot!
Can we take your temp?
Have you fallen lately?
In love, sir? That’s a joke!
Funny, really funny!
Any signs of dementia?
What? Who? Where am I, again?
What is your full name? Last, Middle, First?
Sign here, no not there, here!
In order please!
Have you gained any weight lately?
How much?
Tell us..we need to know for your confidential file, sir!
Hah!
Are you seeing things that aren’t there, sir?
Just a few…that’s normal, sir! Next!
Do you have night sweats?
What’s your mother’s maiden name? Quickly now!
Has your wife called the cops on you in the last thirty days?
If so, what were the circumstances?
We need to know this before we can treat you, then bill you!
Have you ever smoked marijuana?
Did you inhale? The state keeps track of this. It’s no big deal!
Do have a primary, a secondary?
We’ve never heard of your insurance company.
Did you get it out of a gumball machine?
We see you’re behind on your mortgage
Would you like to explain?
How is your heart these days?
The last time you were here you said you felt faint
We need your Social Security number in order to activate your treatment plan
It’s secure with us ... don’t worry
HIPAA, DIPAA, DO!
Sign here, initial there, no, here you idiot!
Any questions? No!
You’re through!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Don’t Wish Your Life Away
Don’t let bad memories haunt you or break your heart, Or you’ll drain the cup of misery to the dregs ...
Don’t drown yourself in shame with your brooding and self-pity, Or you may never ever get back on your own legs ...
‘Though you look like you lost your only friend, You’ve got to keep that credence inside your soul, Let not your head be troubled with discontent, Or you won’t ever reach your life’s goal.
Strut and fret your hour upon the stage!
Believe in yourself, and you’ll have countless roles to play!
Your new horizon is out there,
So says every learned sage,
Think about tomorrow,
And don’t wish your life away!
Don’t jar upon your feelings for life’s too short To indulge in idle triviality ...
Stop wailing in the weeds, and quit weeping in the willows, Or wanting to be at the bottom of the Dead Sea ...
One day you’ll have a chance to face the world, There’ll never be an end to what you can do, And all the glory will be at your command, For fortune will be waiting for you.
Strut and fret your hour upon the stage!
Believe in yourself, and you’ll have countless roles to play!
So when your life feels just like a blunder, Recall these simple words fraught with hope and wonder, And don’t wish your life away!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
The Maine Beaches
Oh I do love the beaches there
Each one along the coast
The ones that I have visited
The ones that I love most
Old Orchard Beach is further north
I love the long wide pier
And walking north and south of it
The magic becomes clear
While further south there is Wells Beach
And on a sunny day
Relaxing, parents resting there
Their children hard at play
Still further south, my favorite beach
Ogunquit by the sea
This is my happy place for sure
My favorite place to be
Marginal Way, I love to walk
With benches there to rest
While watching waves wash to the shore
And knowing I am blessed
All beaches I do love in Maine
So many there to choose
The salty air, the gentle waves
The scenic ocean views
DAN SWETT
Swanzey