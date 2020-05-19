Interrupted

Today reaches into the middle of May,

but the stiff breeze and the skittering clouds,

and the pellets of snow that pelt my coat

have pushed me back to the middle of March,

though dandelions and daffodils bloom,

and spring advances tentatively.

Now I want to tell you what’s on my mind,

how my world has shrunk to what I can see,

as I walk with my dog through the neighborhood.

The columns and ads I find in the paper,

and novels and poems I pull off the shelf

seem to somehow repeat the same story.

And roads that lead to town and away,

and sidewalks and storefronts and parking lots

stand silent and empty, eerie and strange,

as I pass neighbors, some wearing masks,

and we wave or stop to shoot the breeze

but maintain a safely social distance.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

Putnam’s Field

The sunset over the Putnam’s field

Put everything into perspective

The sinking sun cast the most gentle yellow light

Like butter spread on the grass

And distant maples

Another day looking out

At my tiny verdant world

Happy that I made it this far

And coming to terms with what I had missed

The journey of the sun

And the closing of the day

That marks our lives

We miss it most of the time

Too busy in our haste

Then a virus slows us down

To a crawl

And we’re finally available

To “see”

And to wonder

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Multi-faceted Spring

Spring arrives on crystal raindrops

and multi-faceted dewdrops,

on infinite colors -

of flower petals,

and leaf buds -

creating rainbows

and emerald forests -

that arc their way -

into our hearts and souls -

in endless gratitude -

for the harmony, beauty

and perfection -

that is spring -

and that is -

each of us -

always.

BEVERLY WEST SCHMIDT

Westmoreland

From Dishonor to Honor

During isolation walks are vital-

Enjoying nature’s sight and sound!

Walking through a short cut trail-

A treasure I unexpectedly found!

A small, tattered American flag-

Cast upon a grassy mound!

Appalled that this previous symbol-

Carelessly thrown around!

Every patriot knows the ritual-

A flag never touches the ground!

Too many are not enlightened-

For some this would astound!

“Old Glory” was sent to V.F.W.-

For proper disposal we are bound!

Our country’s emblem deserves respect-

For its symbolic sacrifice profound!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene