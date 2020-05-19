Interrupted
Today reaches into the middle of May,
but the stiff breeze and the skittering clouds,
and the pellets of snow that pelt my coat
have pushed me back to the middle of March,
though dandelions and daffodils bloom,
and spring advances tentatively.
Now I want to tell you what’s on my mind,
how my world has shrunk to what I can see,
as I walk with my dog through the neighborhood.
The columns and ads I find in the paper,
and novels and poems I pull off the shelf
seem to somehow repeat the same story.
And roads that lead to town and away,
and sidewalks and storefronts and parking lots
stand silent and empty, eerie and strange,
as I pass neighbors, some wearing masks,
and we wave or stop to shoot the breeze
but maintain a safely social distance.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
Putnam’s Field
The sunset over the Putnam’s field
Put everything into perspective
The sinking sun cast the most gentle yellow light
Like butter spread on the grass
And distant maples
Another day looking out
At my tiny verdant world
Happy that I made it this far
And coming to terms with what I had missed
The journey of the sun
And the closing of the day
That marks our lives
We miss it most of the time
Too busy in our haste
Then a virus slows us down
To a crawl
And we’re finally available
To “see”
And to wonder
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Multi-faceted Spring
Spring arrives on crystal raindrops
and multi-faceted dewdrops,
on infinite colors -
of flower petals,
and leaf buds -
creating rainbows
and emerald forests -
that arc their way -
into our hearts and souls -
in endless gratitude -
for the harmony, beauty
and perfection -
that is spring -
and that is -
each of us -
always.
BEVERLY WEST SCHMIDT
Westmoreland
From Dishonor to Honor
During isolation walks are vital-
Enjoying nature’s sight and sound!
Walking through a short cut trail-
A treasure I unexpectedly found!
A small, tattered American flag-
Cast upon a grassy mound!
Appalled that this previous symbol-
Carelessly thrown around!
Every patriot knows the ritual-
A flag never touches the ground!
Too many are not enlightened-
For some this would astound!
“Old Glory” was sent to V.F.W.-
For proper disposal we are bound!
Our country’s emblem deserves respect-
For its symbolic sacrifice profound!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene