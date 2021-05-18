Sprigs of Grass
Sprigs of grass pushed up through the concrete
As wild cars passed over
A traffic COP waved his arms to bring them down
Tough, those little lives searching for the sun
And a place to root and call home
We could learn a thing or two from them
If we chose to
Will!
Now there’s a word
We don’t hear much of these days
A young fox chewed off his back leg
To be free from Mr. Wright’s leg hold trap I heard
What would you give to live this life?
Your leg?
Your heart?
What?
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Memories
I find myself gliding
On the rim of memories
They catch me wherever I am
So I bow to their persistence
And settle into a barrage
Of sweet and sour ponderings
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
Risen
His lions roar at nothing near, ferocious cowing daily fear.
Seems any chance of confidence is like a speech with no
credence. Timid doubts and loneliness,the others seem so
brave. They say he reflects too much.; why me and such.
Seems his time at therapy-no support-one person spree.
Hiding, sleeping and despair, feels apart, too much to bear.
My people are so cruel.
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Conundrum (Haiku)
Don’t know what I’ve done
So how can I make amends
My heart is heavy
TRISH HEELEY
Keene
Academic Accolade
With many grades to manage-
Her school in a rural site!
Rationing for families a reality-
Parental care a daily plight!
Often brought a hot lunch-
A very welcome, enticing sight!
Every May 1st we were thrilled-
With baskets colorful and bright!
Expecting each of us to shine-
Do our best with all our might!
This exceptional, caring teacher-
Remembered as a perpetual light!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene