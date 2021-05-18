Sprigs of Grass

Sprigs of grass pushed up through the concrete

As wild cars passed over

A traffic COP waved his arms to bring them down

Tough, those little lives searching for the sun

And a place to root and call home

We could learn a thing or two from them

If we chose to

Will!

Now there’s a word

We don’t hear much of these days

A young fox chewed off his back leg

To be free from Mr. Wright’s leg hold trap I heard

What would you give to live this life?

Your leg?

Your heart?

What?

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Memories

I find myself gliding

On the rim of memories

They catch me wherever I am

So I bow to their persistence

And settle into a barrage

Of sweet and sour ponderings

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

Risen

His lions roar at nothing near, ferocious cowing daily fear.

Seems any chance of confidence is like a speech with no

credence. Timid doubts and loneliness,the others seem so

brave. They say he reflects too much.; why me and such.

Seems his time at therapy-no support-one person spree.

Hiding, sleeping and despair, feels apart, too much to bear.

My people are so cruel.

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Conundrum (Haiku)

Don’t know what I’ve done

So how can I make amends

My heart is heavy

TRISH HEELEY

Keene

Academic Accolade

With many grades to manage-

Her school in a rural site!

Rationing for families a reality-

Parental care a daily plight!

Often brought a hot lunch-

A very welcome, enticing sight!

Every May 1st we were thrilled-

With baskets colorful and bright!

Expecting each of us to shine-

Do our best with all our might!

This exceptional, caring teacher-

Remembered as a perpetual light!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene