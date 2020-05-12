Morning Sky

The sky is beautiful this morning

The sunlight is the kind

That touches every branch

So that it stands out

As if each is the star

The sky, that beautiful blue

Not the brilliant blue of mountain tops

But valley blue

Not pale, but softer

The wind light

The calm before the storm

DENNY WHEELER

Keene

A Small-Town Perspective

April arrives wet and warm,

as bluebirds and orioles return,

and mating ducks swim in the pond.

I C U, I C U.

As weather changes with the season,

I want to stay clear of the I C U.

Thinking about intensive care,

I no longer meet with friends

for lunch and news and conversation,

as bluebirds and orioles return.

Isolation and I C U,

masks, and gloves, and spreading disease.

Social distance, masks, and gloves,

I’m not gasping for breath, just masked and cautious,

but cannot see what’s bugging me.

It must be more than isolation.

Navigating arrowed aisles

lined with empty shelves that gape,

shelves empty on either side,

I’m staring at the other shoppers

masked and cautious much like me.

Navigating one-way aisles,

with one cough, I’d seem to be

a hazard spreading the disease

a peril spreading this unease.

Living and loving and taking care

take on a fiercer urgency.

I‘m moving past the other shoppers.

Can we avoid intensive care?

What happens when you cannot breathe?

What happens when you can’t get air?

Imagination can’t get me there.

If one of us tests positive,

can we avoid the I C U?

We’ll quarantine in the spare room,

isolated in uncertainty,

uncertainty and isolation.

White House broadcasts keep us briefed

on the most recent contradictions.

Imagination can’t get me there.

Hiking in the nearby woods,

and walking in the neighborhood,

on foot around the neighborhood,

the days are not quite long enough

for anyone now not employed

to read, to hike, to practice music,

walk the dog, write poetry,

bear witness to the growing story,

witness fierce emergencies

on the nightly network news.

We’re easing some restrictions now,

promoting perhaps a second wave,

in gyms and bars and bingo halls.

I C U, I C U.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

The Darkened Orb

I’m sitting on the edge of the moon

Beneath me is a darkened orb

Earth!

Look up to the heavens

A prayer on your lips

Let god’s love surround us

Watch! As the world is suffused

With his heavenly light

His gift to us

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

Black Flies

Black flies like molasses.

White flies at the speed of light.

Purple glides queenly, while green travels serenely.

Red flits along like a butterfly in flight.

Blue sails into the sunset on a breeze.

Brown slithers out like a slug on its knees.

Yellow is mellow and glows as it flows

In a land where nobody knows

Black flies.

SUSAN LORD

Harrisville