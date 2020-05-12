Morning Sky
The sky is beautiful this morning
The sunlight is the kind
That touches every branch
So that it stands out
As if each is the star
The sky, that beautiful blue
Not the brilliant blue of mountain tops
But valley blue
Not pale, but softer
The wind light
The calm before the storm
DENNY WHEELER
Keene
A Small-Town Perspective
April arrives wet and warm,
as bluebirds and orioles return,
and mating ducks swim in the pond.
I C U, I C U.
As weather changes with the season,
I want to stay clear of the I C U.
Thinking about intensive care,
I no longer meet with friends
for lunch and news and conversation,
as bluebirds and orioles return.
Isolation and I C U,
masks, and gloves, and spreading disease.
Social distance, masks, and gloves,
I’m not gasping for breath, just masked and cautious,
but cannot see what’s bugging me.
It must be more than isolation.
Navigating arrowed aisles
lined with empty shelves that gape,
shelves empty on either side,
I’m staring at the other shoppers
masked and cautious much like me.
Navigating one-way aisles,
with one cough, I’d seem to be
a hazard spreading the disease
a peril spreading this unease.
Living and loving and taking care
take on a fiercer urgency.
I‘m moving past the other shoppers.
Can we avoid intensive care?
What happens when you cannot breathe?
What happens when you can’t get air?
Imagination can’t get me there.
If one of us tests positive,
can we avoid the I C U?
We’ll quarantine in the spare room,
isolated in uncertainty,
uncertainty and isolation.
White House broadcasts keep us briefed
on the most recent contradictions.
Imagination can’t get me there.
Hiking in the nearby woods,
and walking in the neighborhood,
on foot around the neighborhood,
the days are not quite long enough
for anyone now not employed
to read, to hike, to practice music,
walk the dog, write poetry,
bear witness to the growing story,
witness fierce emergencies
on the nightly network news.
We’re easing some restrictions now,
promoting perhaps a second wave,
in gyms and bars and bingo halls.
I C U, I C U.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
The Darkened Orb
I’m sitting on the edge of the moon
Beneath me is a darkened orb
Earth!
Look up to the heavens
A prayer on your lips
Let god’s love surround us
Watch! As the world is suffused
With his heavenly light
His gift to us
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
Black Flies
Black flies like molasses.
White flies at the speed of light.
Purple glides queenly, while green travels serenely.
Red flits along like a butterfly in flight.
Blue sails into the sunset on a breeze.
Brown slithers out like a slug on its knees.
Yellow is mellow and glows as it flows
In a land where nobody knows
Black flies.
SUSAN LORD
Harrisville