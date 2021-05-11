Make Sure They Know

Don’t be afraid of your own creativity

for the time has come.

It is our moral duty to create our art,

to speak our truth.

We may be the last incarnation of human civilization

to grace this planet

and as we stand before the self-destruction of our species I wonder

is a miracle still a miracle

if there is no conscious being to prostrate in awe before it?

If there is anyone left

they may find themselves overwhelmed

by the burdens of wild beasts

while our infrastructure is eaten by the weeds

and who will pause and linger in the fragrance of roses

and wonder if they smell as sweet by any other name?

So.

Live in the union where what you love meets what the world needs.

Create from your heart, document beauty at every turn

for eons from now, long after we’re gone

a curious other race will descend to our planet and wonder -

Didn’t they know?

That they dwelled in paradise?

Make sure they know.

Every smile, every embrace.

Paint murals with the colors of the earth,

write epics with the essence of those you love,

compose symphonies with the trees and animals of your home.

Make sure they know

that we tried our best

and took nothing for granted

and for whatever it’s worth

we went out fighting

and never lost sight of the beauty.

Make sure they know

that we knew, too.

MERRILEE FRABLE

Alstead