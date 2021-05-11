Make Sure They Know
Don’t be afraid of your own creativity
for the time has come.
It is our moral duty to create our art,
to speak our truth.
We may be the last incarnation of human civilization
to grace this planet
and as we stand before the self-destruction of our species I wonder
is a miracle still a miracle
if there is no conscious being to prostrate in awe before it?
If there is anyone left
they may find themselves overwhelmed
by the burdens of wild beasts
while our infrastructure is eaten by the weeds
and who will pause and linger in the fragrance of roses
and wonder if they smell as sweet by any other name?
So.
Live in the union where what you love meets what the world needs.
Create from your heart, document beauty at every turn
for eons from now, long after we’re gone
a curious other race will descend to our planet and wonder -
Didn’t they know?
That they dwelled in paradise?
Make sure they know.
Every smile, every embrace.
Paint murals with the colors of the earth,
write epics with the essence of those you love,
compose symphonies with the trees and animals of your home.
Make sure they know
that we tried our best
and took nothing for granted
and for whatever it’s worth
we went out fighting
and never lost sight of the beauty.
Make sure they know
that we knew, too.
MERRILEE FRABLE
Alstead