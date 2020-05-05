Spring Revival

Overnight rains -

turn what once was -

a creek as thin and straight -

as a single thread -

into a winding, widely-flowing

spring stream -

sparkling in afternoon sun -

for all the world -

like a highway of gold -

running, running, -

laughing, laughing -

beneath sapphire skies -

and proving -

that revival -

is often as close as

morning’s new light

BEVERLY WEST SCHMIDT

Westmoreland

Aftermath

(July 7, 2022)

Waddling down Main and Gilbo

Packs of wild ducks

Not flocks, mind you

Packs!

The COPS in town just shrug,

There’s nothing we can do

It’s a new reality

We tried, they continue

But they’re taking over

And without any help from the Feds.

We’re as frustrated as you

We’re sorry, our hands are tied!

At this point the Mayor made a seismic confession:

Unfortunately, folks, you’re going to have to get used to it

They’re here to stay

I guess they’re kinda taking back

What used to be theirs

I’m as frustrated and confused as you, believe me

What makes it so difficult is

They bring their relatives and friends along

And the way ducks breed, you know, like flies

You can’t stop em

We tried a fence

But they just fly over

And most of em don’t work

They just lay or swim around all day

And ya can’t understand a damn thing they’re quacking about

The Feds. are telling us

They got bigger fish to fry

And they can’t fund our dire situation

We’ve got our hometown experts working 24/7 on this

But there doesn’t seem to be any easy answers

Sorry folks!

Really sorry!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Imagine ...

Kayaking at Granite Lake

Picking strawberries

Watching a Swampbat game

Planting your garden

Making jam

Riding waves at the Cape

Competing in 4 on the 4th

Swatting mosquitoes

Cheering at your grandchild’s Little League game

Eating ice cream on Cowlicks’ deck

Heading to Fenway

Swimming in the neighborhood pool

Picking zinnias and asters

Savoring every moment

Hope!

BETSY DUBOIS

Keene

Disconnection

Routines are on the back burner-

Need to be a current status learner!

Vital to follow medical guidelines-

Even when the virus shows decline!

No gathering with family or friend-

But can phone or letter we can send!

Glad to follow rules and comply-

Even though concern runs high!

We will get through this seclusion-

Resume activities, work and FUN!

And if that situation wasn’t enough-

We suffered a privation truly tough!

It’s difficult for me to understand,

How Brady’s ability to command-

A better contract would have him leave,

Twenty years applauding him achieve!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene