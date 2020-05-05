Spring Revival
Overnight rains -
turn what once was -
a creek as thin and straight -
as a single thread -
into a winding, widely-flowing
spring stream -
sparkling in afternoon sun -
for all the world -
like a highway of gold -
running, running, -
laughing, laughing -
beneath sapphire skies -
and proving -
that revival -
is often as close as
morning’s new light
BEVERLY WEST SCHMIDT
Westmoreland
Aftermath
(July 7, 2022)
Waddling down Main and Gilbo
Packs of wild ducks
Not flocks, mind you
Packs!
The COPS in town just shrug,
There’s nothing we can do
It’s a new reality
We tried, they continue
But they’re taking over
And without any help from the Feds.
We’re as frustrated as you
We’re sorry, our hands are tied!
At this point the Mayor made a seismic confession:
Unfortunately, folks, you’re going to have to get used to it
They’re here to stay
I guess they’re kinda taking back
What used to be theirs
I’m as frustrated and confused as you, believe me
What makes it so difficult is
They bring their relatives and friends along
And the way ducks breed, you know, like flies
You can’t stop em
We tried a fence
But they just fly over
And most of em don’t work
They just lay or swim around all day
And ya can’t understand a damn thing they’re quacking about
The Feds. are telling us
They got bigger fish to fry
And they can’t fund our dire situation
We’ve got our hometown experts working 24/7 on this
But there doesn’t seem to be any easy answers
Sorry folks!
Really sorry!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Imagine ...
Kayaking at Granite Lake
Picking strawberries
Watching a Swampbat game
Planting your garden
Making jam
Riding waves at the Cape
Competing in 4 on the 4th
Swatting mosquitoes
Cheering at your grandchild’s Little League game
Eating ice cream on Cowlicks’ deck
Heading to Fenway
Swimming in the neighborhood pool
Picking zinnias and asters
Savoring every moment
Hope!
BETSY DUBOIS
Keene
Disconnection
Routines are on the back burner-
Need to be a current status learner!
Vital to follow medical guidelines-
Even when the virus shows decline!
No gathering with family or friend-
But can phone or letter we can send!
Glad to follow rules and comply-
Even though concern runs high!
We will get through this seclusion-
Resume activities, work and FUN!
And if that situation wasn’t enough-
We suffered a privation truly tough!
It’s difficult for me to understand,
How Brady’s ability to command-
A better contract would have him leave,
Twenty years applauding him achieve!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene