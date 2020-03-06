Let’s Play Pretend

Let’s pretend to respect Mexicans

Let’s pretend to love the uneducated

Let’s pretend to tell the truth

Let’s pretend to follow the law

Let’s pretend to respect women

Let’s pretend women are free to choose

Let’s pretend to have a great health care plan

Let’s pretend to cherish the Military and its Leaders

Let’s pretend to respect our Intelligence Community

Let’s pretend to loathe crooks

Let’s pretend to care for water

Let’s pretend to care for clean air

Let’s pretend to welcome immigrants

Let’s pretend to care

Let’s pretend to be best

Let’s pretend to not embrace dictators

Let’s pretend to embrace allies

Let’s pretend to never lie

Let’s pretend to back human rights everywhere

Let’s pretend to never use hateful language

Let’s pretend to be a positive model for children

Let’s pretend to respect people with disabilities

Let’s pretend to protect endangered species

Let’s pretend to move to reduce carbon emissions

Let’s pretend to honor all religions

Let’s pretend to value public schools

Let’s pretend to value public school teachers

Let’s pretend to value hungry children

Let’s pretend to never call others derogatory names

Let’s pretend to have leadership skills

Let’s pretend to stand by facts

Let’s pretend to let the press do their first amendment job

Let’s pretend to take expert advise

Let’s pretend to vet Cabinet members thoroughly

Let’s pretend to reach across the aisle

Let’s pretend to take the higher ground

Let’s pretend to value your predecessor

Let’s pretend to never cheat

Let’s pretend to value people over power

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Perceptions

In a romp in the woods,

in a hemlock grove,

my dog and I follow

paths in the snow,

and it’s plain to see

where we diverge.

The shadows grow long,

and I watch with concern,

as the sun sinks through

the afternoon.

My companion observes

with her nose and ears

the scents and sounds

of wild things.

A snowshoe hare

that may have passed by

just minutes ago;

a weasel or mole

perhaps moving right now

under the snow.

While I bring with me

headlines and debates,

now and here

occupy the dog.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

Moon Magic

Beguiled by the facade

of an evening sky

I stole out to my porch

and let my spirit be bathed

by the silver softness

of moon magic

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene