Let’s Play Pretend
Let’s pretend to respect Mexicans
Let’s pretend to love the uneducated
Let’s pretend to tell the truth
Let’s pretend to follow the law
Let’s pretend to respect women
Let’s pretend women are free to choose
Let’s pretend to have a great health care plan
Let’s pretend to cherish the Military and its Leaders
Let’s pretend to respect our Intelligence Community
Let’s pretend to loathe crooks
Let’s pretend to care for water
Let’s pretend to care for clean air
Let’s pretend to welcome immigrants
Let’s pretend to care
Let’s pretend to be best
Let’s pretend to not embrace dictators
Let’s pretend to embrace allies
Let’s pretend to never lie
Let’s pretend to back human rights everywhere
Let’s pretend to never use hateful language
Let’s pretend to be a positive model for children
Let’s pretend to respect people with disabilities
Let’s pretend to protect endangered species
Let’s pretend to move to reduce carbon emissions
Let’s pretend to honor all religions
Let’s pretend to value public schools
Let’s pretend to value public school teachers
Let’s pretend to value hungry children
Let’s pretend to never call others derogatory names
Let’s pretend to have leadership skills
Let’s pretend to stand by facts
Let’s pretend to let the press do their first amendment job
Let’s pretend to take expert advise
Let’s pretend to vet Cabinet members thoroughly
Let’s pretend to reach across the aisle
Let’s pretend to take the higher ground
Let’s pretend to value your predecessor
Let’s pretend to never cheat
Let’s pretend to value people over power
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Perceptions
In a romp in the woods,
in a hemlock grove,
my dog and I follow
paths in the snow,
and it’s plain to see
where we diverge.
The shadows grow long,
and I watch with concern,
as the sun sinks through
the afternoon.
My companion observes
with her nose and ears
the scents and sounds
of wild things.
A snowshoe hare
that may have passed by
just minutes ago;
a weasel or mole
perhaps moving right now
under the snow.
While I bring with me
headlines and debates,
now and here
occupy the dog.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
Moon Magic
Beguiled by the facade
of an evening sky
I stole out to my porch
and let my spirit be bathed
by the silver softness
of moon magic
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene