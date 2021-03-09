Asinus the Little Easter Donkey

Part IV

Asinus was led to the city

By one of the Pharisees’ men,

Who waited for two individuals

To transfer the donkey to them.

Two disciples of Jesus came forward,

Addressing the Pharisee’s man:

“The Lord is in need of this animal

To help Him accomplish His plan.”

To Bethany went the apostles,

Asinus sincerely obeyed,

Yet none of them had an idea or thought

That history was about to be made.

In Bethany, home of old Lazarus,

The Master and donkey did meet ...

The Nazarene smiled at the kindly beast:

A scene that was both warm and sweet.

Asinus bore Christ to the city:

A triumph the masses all roared!

The people then shouted and cheered with joy:

“O Hosanna to Jesus our Lord!”

Events and results soon changed quickly—

The sign of the times turned the tide:

The rabbi drove out all the mercantile

From the temple where they did abide.

Now Joseph began to be muddled ...

Asinus was likewise bemused,

And yet they were there when the rabbi spoke

When most Elders were dazed and confused.

The Passover feast was approaching:

The season of unleavened bread,

Yet Joseph nor his faithful donkey knew

The uproar that lay just ahead.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Editors’s note: This is the fourth part of a six-part narrative poem to be published each Tuesday in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.

Personal Haiku (in 5, 7, 5)

It is in our dreams

That we soar through endless blue

Or flee our demons

My graduation

Demanded by my father

Fell on bowling night

Fireflies hover

Flashing signals to the stars

The stars are silent

Think of pretty words

Write ’em down and link ’em up

You gotta poem

KARL TOWNSEND

Alstead

To You Sweet Earth

The newspapers describe the pins and needles we are sticking into

Your heart and lungs,

Deflating you.

You cry out,

Kill a few of us with cancer.

But the death drums beat

Faster and faster.

My caffeinated heart tries to keep pace.

I do not sleep like our technocrats and middle class.

I feel you.

My one pleasure from living in these times is empathy.

I will clutch you to my body until the end when I will die skinny and you

Exhausted.

But won’t it be a relief?

Besides when it drops

Wherever I am

I too will drop

And will kiss you.

Chris Aguda-Brown

Keene