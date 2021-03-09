Asinus the Little Easter Donkey
Part IV
Asinus was led to the city
By one of the Pharisees’ men,
Who waited for two individuals
To transfer the donkey to them.
Two disciples of Jesus came forward,
Addressing the Pharisee’s man:
“The Lord is in need of this animal
To help Him accomplish His plan.”
To Bethany went the apostles,
Asinus sincerely obeyed,
Yet none of them had an idea or thought
That history was about to be made.
In Bethany, home of old Lazarus,
The Master and donkey did meet ...
The Nazarene smiled at the kindly beast:
A scene that was both warm and sweet.
Asinus bore Christ to the city:
A triumph the masses all roared!
The people then shouted and cheered with joy:
“O Hosanna to Jesus our Lord!”
Events and results soon changed quickly—
The sign of the times turned the tide:
The rabbi drove out all the mercantile
From the temple where they did abide.
Now Joseph began to be muddled ...
Asinus was likewise bemused,
And yet they were there when the rabbi spoke
When most Elders were dazed and confused.
The Passover feast was approaching:
The season of unleavened bread,
Yet Joseph nor his faithful donkey knew
The uproar that lay just ahead.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Editors’s note: This is the fourth part of a six-part narrative poem to be published each Tuesday in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.
Personal Haiku (in 5, 7, 5)
It is in our dreams
That we soar through endless blue
Or flee our demons
My graduation
Demanded by my father
Fell on bowling night
Fireflies hover
Flashing signals to the stars
The stars are silent
Think of pretty words
Write ’em down and link ’em up
You gotta poem
KARL TOWNSEND
Alstead
To You Sweet Earth
The newspapers describe the pins and needles we are sticking into
Your heart and lungs,
Deflating you.
You cry out,
Kill a few of us with cancer.
But the death drums beat
Faster and faster.
My caffeinated heart tries to keep pace.
I do not sleep like our technocrats and middle class.
I feel you.
My one pleasure from living in these times is empathy.
I will clutch you to my body until the end when I will die skinny and you
Exhausted.
But won’t it be a relief?
Besides when it drops
Wherever I am
I too will drop
And will kiss you.
Chris Aguda-Brown
Keene