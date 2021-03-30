Just Saying
Let me get into your wheelhouse a little. I want to unpack a few things so that we can be on the same page. First, the footprint is awesome and as long as everyone buys in we can take it to the next level. We all know it’s a slippery slope, but if you follow my rubric, which by the way is the state of the art, we can move the needle. Going forward we need to leverage our talking points to maximize the bottom line. This is a game changer people and from my perspective it’s a no brainer. In order to get the ball rolling we need to sell the key take aways to the doubters and I know everyone here will give it 110%. However, I want you to be aware that there’ll be push back, and I’m sorry to say this is the new normal. Paradigm shifts like ours are difficult for some to stomach, but I know in my heart that this is the best practice. My request is that you don’t pivot and please be as transparent as you can because at the end of the day, it is what it is.
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Wishes
I wish at times that I could find
someone to live with some peace of mind
a balanced check book no bills to pay
some money in the bank a better way
to be myself to understand
to play the game
to love the world
coz my mind is like a leap frog
leaping in the lake
first it sits and then it jumps
my mind it hits and then it thumps!
on the Past
on the Future
why not just right now?
you did...you....didn’t
forget about why and how!
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Paean to Vinyl
remember record stores? cutout bins?
remember flipping through them one by one
and what it was like
to find the One -
the One long out of print
the One that had eluded you
until now -
and how you could barely believe
that you’d actually found it?
remember how the cellophane wrapper
crackled with static electricity
as you tore it off?
remember sliding the disk from the sleeve...
holding it by its edges
between the palms of your hands...
setting it onto the turntable...
gently lowering the tone arm
til the groove captured the needle...
and the Groove captured your imagination?
oh, that thrill of discovery -
the sounds, colors, textures of terra incognita
explored from an easy chair
while reading the liner notes
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam
Hope for the Future
2020 was not so bad
The way it started out
Like Ernest Thayer’s epic poem
And Casey did strike out
And so into the year we went
It didn’t take us long
To realize something was amiss
And totally was wrong
So reminiscent of the past
A hundred years or so
The war had stopped, though not the flu
Affecting friend and foe
But now in relative peace time
With hope that we’ll restore
The way of life that we once had
And have that life once more
DANIEL SWETT
Swanzey