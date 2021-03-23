Asinus the Little Easter Donkey

Part VI

Then on the third day something happened:

The news was the stone rolled away,

And Jesus was not in the sepulcher

In the morning that first Easter Day.

Some say they met Jesus in person —

They witnessed the wounds in His limbs:

They saw Him, then touched Him,

and thus believed The Savior was certainly Him.

Asinus grew fraught and excited ...

He galloped in haste to the crypt,

And what he beheld was miraculous

As he sported a stiff upper lip.

He saw the good Master alive now,

Who moved towards the donkey again,

Who hugged him and patted his gentle mane,

And saying, “my dear little friend.”

Now many more miracles happened

While Jesus strode near and abroad ...

For forty more days He remained on earth

Until He ascended to God.

And Joseph of Arimathea

With Asinus right there by his side,

Beheld the Lord rising to Heaven’s gate:

A day filled with passion and pride.

So now you all know of Asinus:

A donkey with no pedigree,

Who surely deserves more than just a poem,

But a place in the annals of history.

And when you hold palms on that Sunday,

Or pray on that Easter Day too,

Take time to remember the little beast,

Who helped the Redeemer save you.

THE END.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Editors’s note: This is the final part of a six-part narrative poem published Tuesdays in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.

Aches and Pains

My chest hurts

It’s hard to catch my breath

Pain runs down my right arm

So not a heart attack

Just anxiety is my guess

The mind punishing the body

For some imagined slight

Even the mind is unreliable

It can’t keep a sturdy thought

My ears hurt too

And I’m a bit off balance

But that might be the knee

Which also twinges

Pain moving from place to place

Looking for a permanent home

It all makes me wonder

Is there any part of me

Old age hasn’t claimed

DENNY WHEELER

Keene

Action Plan!

In the year two thousand and twenty-one

Dr. Seuss Enterprises said No!

with making some books that had some pages

that were not good for everyone, so

I have decided in my own way

to not throw everything out

I’ve glued pages shut, don’t open them up

I’ll support all, Yes, Yes, I shout

So read and enjoy and ponder a world

in which we celebrate all

We have fun but don’t make fun, Come on everyone

Let’s all now get on the ball!

CARIN TORP

Keene