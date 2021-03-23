Asinus the Little Easter Donkey
Part VI
Then on the third day something happened:
The news was the stone rolled away,
And Jesus was not in the sepulcher
In the morning that first Easter Day.
Some say they met Jesus in person —
They witnessed the wounds in His limbs:
They saw Him, then touched Him,
and thus believed The Savior was certainly Him.
Asinus grew fraught and excited ...
He galloped in haste to the crypt,
And what he beheld was miraculous
As he sported a stiff upper lip.
He saw the good Master alive now,
Who moved towards the donkey again,
Who hugged him and patted his gentle mane,
And saying, “my dear little friend.”
Now many more miracles happened
While Jesus strode near and abroad ...
For forty more days He remained on earth
Until He ascended to God.
And Joseph of Arimathea
With Asinus right there by his side,
Beheld the Lord rising to Heaven’s gate:
A day filled with passion and pride.
So now you all know of Asinus:
A donkey with no pedigree,
Who surely deserves more than just a poem,
But a place in the annals of history.
And when you hold palms on that Sunday,
Or pray on that Easter Day too,
Take time to remember the little beast,
Who helped the Redeemer save you.
THE END.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Editors’s note: This is the final part of a six-part narrative poem published Tuesdays in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.
Aches and Pains
My chest hurts
It’s hard to catch my breath
Pain runs down my right arm
So not a heart attack
Just anxiety is my guess
The mind punishing the body
For some imagined slight
Even the mind is unreliable
It can’t keep a sturdy thought
My ears hurt too
And I’m a bit off balance
But that might be the knee
Which also twinges
Pain moving from place to place
Looking for a permanent home
It all makes me wonder
Is there any part of me
Old age hasn’t claimed
DENNY WHEELER
Keene
Action Plan!
In the year two thousand and twenty-one
Dr. Seuss Enterprises said No!
with making some books that had some pages
that were not good for everyone, so
I have decided in my own way
to not throw everything out
I’ve glued pages shut, don’t open them up
I’ll support all, Yes, Yes, I shout
So read and enjoy and ponder a world
in which we celebrate all
We have fun but don’t make fun, Come on everyone
Let’s all now get on the ball!
CARIN TORP
Keene