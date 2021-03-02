Asinus the Little Easter Donkey

Part III

The Romans abandoned Asinus,

By leaving him with no abode ...

They ditched him on route to Jerusalem,

Someplace by the side of the road.

One Joseph of Arimathea

Was also on this thoroughfare,

And like the good-hearted Samaritan,

He took the beast into his care.

So Joseph received the stray donkey

For three weeks and then set him free,

But Asinus could not turn his back on him,

And rushed back to the kind Pharisee.

Asinus became Joseph’s escort:

Where he went, Asinus did too,

Except when the Elders and High Priest met, Where donkeys were not allowed through.

One day the two scaled up a mountain,

Where multitudes gathered to hear

The words of a rabbi from Nazareth,

With Good News for all far and near.

The crowds were amazed at this preacher

With a face one could never forget ...

Asinus rejoiced when he saw this man:

The carpenter that he once met.

Now Joseph’s good friend Nicodemus

Believed that this Jesus was God,

And Joseph likewise shared his point of view:

This rabbi was truly the Lord.

So Joseph one day told Asinus:

“The Nazarene needs you to tote,

And carry Him into Jerusalem

To fulfill what the prophets once wrote.”

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Editors’s note: This is the third part of a six-part narrative poem to be published each Tuesday in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.

Living in a Bubble

I’m really hopeful this will be

A year not like the last

I do not want to dwell on it

Let’s leave it in the past

And get to work with vaccines now

And keep our distance too

We’ll need to use our masks until

This dreadful plague is through

But when that day is finally here

And it will come again

We’ll realize how lucky we were

Living our lives back then

DANIEL SWETT

Swanzey

Winter Walk

Through swirls of snow I walked alone

My feet encased in sturdy boots

Snow crunching with every step

Deepening, drifting round ankles and shins

The storm called

Just give in

Through darkened wood

Past rock fenced field

Beyond the solitary tree

So thick the storm

I could not see

The lighted windows beckon me

To wander through the storm alone

To feel the wind blow to the bone

To know the cold so far from home

Can make boots and coats a frozen tomb

Or force your legs increase their stride

To the welcome warmth of fireside

MEG KUPIEC

Walpole

Frown

I am lost

we’re a ski slope crowd

a push a shove

to white we bow

I am found ivory cave

laughing snow freezing clumps

foe not friend drags my face

scraping smile a triumph race

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville