Asinus the Little Easter Donkey
Part III
The Romans abandoned Asinus,
By leaving him with no abode ...
They ditched him on route to Jerusalem,
Someplace by the side of the road.
One Joseph of Arimathea
Was also on this thoroughfare,
And like the good-hearted Samaritan,
He took the beast into his care.
So Joseph received the stray donkey
For three weeks and then set him free,
But Asinus could not turn his back on him,
And rushed back to the kind Pharisee.
Asinus became Joseph’s escort:
Where he went, Asinus did too,
Except when the Elders and High Priest met, Where donkeys were not allowed through.
One day the two scaled up a mountain,
Where multitudes gathered to hear
The words of a rabbi from Nazareth,
With Good News for all far and near.
The crowds were amazed at this preacher
With a face one could never forget ...
Asinus rejoiced when he saw this man:
The carpenter that he once met.
Now Joseph’s good friend Nicodemus
Believed that this Jesus was God,
And Joseph likewise shared his point of view:
This rabbi was truly the Lord.
So Joseph one day told Asinus:
“The Nazarene needs you to tote,
And carry Him into Jerusalem
To fulfill what the prophets once wrote.”
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Editors’s note: This is the third part of a six-part narrative poem to be published each Tuesday in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.
Living in a Bubble
I’m really hopeful this will be
A year not like the last
I do not want to dwell on it
Let’s leave it in the past
And get to work with vaccines now
And keep our distance too
We’ll need to use our masks until
This dreadful plague is through
But when that day is finally here
And it will come again
We’ll realize how lucky we were
Living our lives back then
DANIEL SWETT
Swanzey
Winter Walk
Through swirls of snow I walked alone
My feet encased in sturdy boots
Snow crunching with every step
Deepening, drifting round ankles and shins
The storm called
Just give in
Through darkened wood
Past rock fenced field
Beyond the solitary tree
So thick the storm
I could not see
The lighted windows beckon me
To wander through the storm alone
To feel the wind blow to the bone
To know the cold so far from home
Can make boots and coats a frozen tomb
Or force your legs increase their stride
To the welcome warmth of fireside
MEG KUPIEC
Walpole
Frown
I am lost
we’re a ski slope crowd
a push a shove
to white we bow
I am found ivory cave
laughing snow freezing clumps
foe not friend drags my face
scraping smile a triumph race
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville