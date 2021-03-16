Asinus the Little Easter Donkey

Part V

On Friday, the world changed forever:

The Master was branded uncouth ...

Arrested and tried, then condemned to die

For merely just telling the truth.

Asinus knew something was brewing:

He felt it somehow in his heart ...

He sensed Joseph was not his usual self,

And wondered if chaos would start.

Accordingly, Joseph decided

To pay his respects to the King,

So he and Asinus climbed up a knoll

To view a most hideous thing.

On Calvary’s hill were three crosses:

The Nazarene flanked by two thieves,

With crowds of mobs leering and looking up

At the criminals hanging on trees.

Asinus held back his emotions ...

He wanted to break loose and bray,

And thought what an awful atrocity

For a man who had so much to say.

In view of that, Joseph departed

Before the demise of the three,

And sent word to Governor Pilate’s house

With an utmost imperative plea.

He begged for the body of Jesus

Amid this exhibit of gloom,

To give Christ a dignified burial:

The Pharisee’s own personal tomb.

Now when this ordeal was all over,

Old Joseph wrapped Jesus in sheets ...

With Asinus then leading the small cortege,

The procession traversed through the streets.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Editors’s note: This is the fifth part of a six-part narrative poem to be published each Tuesday in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.

One Act of Kindness

a stone tossed into a pond

sends ripples radiating outward -

circle after circle after circle

ever widening

until even lily pads near shore

nod in approval ...

one act of kindness

touches us all

and maybe inspires us

to stop

and reach down

for a stone

ROY SUNTER

Fitzwilliam

Dreaming

A restless night I find myself

Just strolling by the shore

And in my dream it seems to me

Just as it was before

Just you and I, alone that night

Together we were blessed

The waves came in, the moon came out

Our feet gently caressed

But all good things I fear must end

Or so to me it seems

So hand in hand back from the shore

And waking from my dreams

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

Wants

He wants himself to be fine.

He wants to stay in line.

He wants himself to be wise.

see things through everyone’s eyes

He wants to know how to apologize.

to be honest and true no disguise

He wants to be magical be coy.

like a winsome cute little boy

He wants to be logical make sense.

like the present and imperfect tense

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville