Asinus the Little Easter Donkey
Part V
On Friday, the world changed forever:
The Master was branded uncouth ...
Arrested and tried, then condemned to die
For merely just telling the truth.
Asinus knew something was brewing:
He felt it somehow in his heart ...
He sensed Joseph was not his usual self,
And wondered if chaos would start.
Accordingly, Joseph decided
To pay his respects to the King,
So he and Asinus climbed up a knoll
To view a most hideous thing.
On Calvary’s hill were three crosses:
The Nazarene flanked by two thieves,
With crowds of mobs leering and looking up
At the criminals hanging on trees.
Asinus held back his emotions ...
He wanted to break loose and bray,
And thought what an awful atrocity
For a man who had so much to say.
In view of that, Joseph departed
Before the demise of the three,
And sent word to Governor Pilate’s house
With an utmost imperative plea.
He begged for the body of Jesus
Amid this exhibit of gloom,
To give Christ a dignified burial:
The Pharisee’s own personal tomb.
Now when this ordeal was all over,
Old Joseph wrapped Jesus in sheets ...
With Asinus then leading the small cortege,
The procession traversed through the streets.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Editors’s note: This is the fifth part of a six-part narrative poem to be published each Tuesday in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.
One Act of Kindness
a stone tossed into a pond
sends ripples radiating outward -
circle after circle after circle
ever widening
until even lily pads near shore
nod in approval ...
one act of kindness
touches us all
and maybe inspires us
to stop
and reach down
for a stone
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam
Dreaming
A restless night I find myself
Just strolling by the shore
And in my dream it seems to me
Just as it was before
Just you and I, alone that night
Together we were blessed
The waves came in, the moon came out
Our feet gently caressed
But all good things I fear must end
Or so to me it seems
So hand in hand back from the shore
And waking from my dreams
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Wants
He wants himself to be fine.
He wants to stay in line.
He wants himself to be wise.
see things through everyone’s eyes
He wants to know how to apologize.
to be honest and true no disguise
He wants to be magical be coy.
like a winsome cute little boy
He wants to be logical make sense.
like the present and imperfect tense
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville