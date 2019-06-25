Gotta Move
They’re camping on the sidewalk tonight
A dust of snow in the air
Soon the COPS will move them
Like last night
And all the nights before
But God loves them
He even told them so
Life ain’t pretty sometimes
Oftentimes
That doesn’t matter much to God
It goes with the turf he once said
“Bring everyone to my table”
It’s bone chilling
And there ain’t much to eat
Ronnie died two weeks today
Couldn’t do it no more
The Father said he’s in Heaven now
“I believe it”
God is merciful and kind
And life ain’t always pretty
Sorry gotta move now
Here come the COPS!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Oh Night of Beauty
The lustrous stars
Pinprick the sky
The moon’s facade is new penny bright,
The sky ebony
Oh beauteous night
I adore your quiet demeanor
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
Favorite Footsteps
The mesmerizing affect-
Of a cascading wave;
Sand sifting between toes-
When beach walk you crave!
Atmosphere fresh with brine-
Ability to fervently enslave!’
Oceans’ penchant to refresh-
For amity to fully engrave!
The unsurpassed remedy-
Making adversities behave!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
Swamp Bats fun
Take me out to our
Swamp Bats game,
Buy me a Ribby Burger
And hand-cut fries,
Cheer for our home team
And our home-run guys.
Popcorn for happy kids
With sparkling fireworks
For all in the night sky!
Go Bats!!
STUART CARSWELL
Keene