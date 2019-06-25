Gotta Move

They’re camping on the sidewalk tonight

A dust of snow in the air

Soon the COPS will move them

Like last night

And all the nights before

But God loves them

He even told them so

Life ain’t pretty sometimes

Oftentimes

That doesn’t matter much to God

It goes with the turf he once said

“Bring everyone to my table”

It’s bone chilling

And there ain’t much to eat

Ronnie died two weeks today

Couldn’t do it no more

The Father said he’s in Heaven now

“I believe it”

God is merciful and kind

And life ain’t always pretty

Sorry gotta move now

Here come the COPS!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Oh Night of Beauty

The lustrous stars

Pinprick the sky

The moon’s facade is new penny bright,

The sky ebony

Oh beauteous night

I adore your quiet demeanor

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

Favorite Footsteps

The mesmerizing affect-

Of a cascading wave;

Sand sifting between toes-

When beach walk you crave!

Atmosphere fresh with brine-

Ability to fervently enslave!’

Oceans’ penchant to refresh-

For amity to fully engrave!

The unsurpassed remedy-

Making adversities behave!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

Swamp Bats fun

Take me out to our

Swamp Bats game,

Buy me a Ribby Burger

And hand-cut fries,

Cheer for our home team

And our home-run guys.

Popcorn for happy kids

With sparkling fireworks

For all in the night sky!

Go Bats!!

STUART CARSWELL

Keene