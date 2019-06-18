Hurt’n
We didn’t say any special good-bye
I guess we’re beyond that now
Hurt always hurts
And good-bye is never really good-bye for long
You could say we’re old timers
We know our stuff
We’ve sat in silence more times
Than we can count
But the big house
Always seems bigger when she’s gone
And damn if the rain never seems to stop
Ya, I’ll call her
She’ll tell me the airport was a madhouse
And the plane’s seats were too cramped
And we’ll laugh about the free peanuts
And coca cola
I’ll give her my day
Feeding the cat, reading the paper
Checking a few things off the grocery list
Then they’ll be this pause
It’s the one we know all too well
It’s the one we wish
We didn’t have to hear
She’ll clear her throat
And I’ll do the same
Then in unison we’ll wish each other a good night
We’ll let each other go
Like seeds in the wind
Like we’ve done a thousand times before
We know a thing or two
But hurt still hurts
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Oh Night of Beauty
The lustrous stars
pinprick the sky
The moon’s facade is new penny bright,
the sky ebony.
Oh beauteous night
I adore your quiet demeanor
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
Idolizing Impressions
Happiness and lightheartedness emerge-
Through vision and sound emotions surge!
Some have lingered through ice and cold-
Their survival instincts remain bold!
Others have returned to northern lands-
Preserving normal seasonal plans!
Bright blue, flecked brown, a hint of red-
Distinguishing features on body and head!
Our feathered friends bring great pleasure-
Their allure and appeal — a national treasure!
Communication from each species abound-
Identification made from a particular sound!
What joy to watch them hop, flit or fly-
While feeding on earth or floating in sky!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene