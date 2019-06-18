Hurt’n

We didn’t say any special good-bye

I guess we’re beyond that now

Hurt always hurts

And good-bye is never really good-bye for long

You could say we’re old timers

We know our stuff

We’ve sat in silence more times

Than we can count

But the big house

Always seems bigger when she’s gone

And damn if the rain never seems to stop

Ya, I’ll call her

She’ll tell me the airport was a madhouse

And the plane’s seats were too cramped

And we’ll laugh about the free peanuts

And coca cola

I’ll give her my day

Feeding the cat, reading the paper

Checking a few things off the grocery list

Then they’ll be this pause

It’s the one we know all too well

It’s the one we wish

We didn’t have to hear

She’ll clear her throat

And I’ll do the same

Then in unison we’ll wish each other a good night

We’ll let each other go

Like seeds in the wind

Like we’ve done a thousand times before

We know a thing or two

But hurt still hurts

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Oh Night of Beauty

The lustrous stars

pinprick the sky

The moon’s facade is new penny bright,

the sky ebony.

Oh beauteous night

I adore your quiet demeanor

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

Idolizing Impressions

Happiness and lightheartedness emerge-

Through vision and sound emotions surge!

Some have lingered through ice and cold-

Their survival instincts remain bold!

Others have returned to northern lands-

Preserving normal seasonal plans!

Bright blue, flecked brown, a hint of red-

Distinguishing features on body and head!

Our feathered friends bring great pleasure-

Their allure and appeal — a national treasure!

Communication from each species abound-

Identification made from a particular sound!

What joy to watch them hop, flit or fly-

While feeding on earth or floating in sky!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene