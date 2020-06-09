Blessed Are the Pollinators
There’s not a lot of need for us
Chipmunks ignore you
“Got to grab and go”!
The big maple has its own business to attend to
Flowering and leafing broadly, boldly across the patient lawn
Mud wasps have only so much time
Busy, busy, busy sewing their lives in the grand scheme of things
If we weren’t here
What would it matter to the “World”
It’s green and blue, soft and harsh
Turning every day without a fuss or bother
Perhaps, there would be a global sigh of relief
But no matter
In late May the bumble bees are on the move
Bombus Terricola, our little wonder
Whose precise flight from flower to flower can’t be matched
So, don’t try
It’s the 23rd and the Gill Over the Ground,
A nuisance, for us two leggeds
Is served up on my lawn platter just waiting for their buzz
We must take care with our mowing obsession though
To let the little guys pass
They’re spreading gold dust for you and me
It’s Bombus’s “Green Deal”
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Kaleidoscope
Life is a kaleidoscope —
Everchanging.
The patterns and the colors
constantly shifting.
Some touching briefly, others
clinging as if mesmerized,
But always moving away again.
How quickly things pass through
our lives —
Like the kaleidoscope’s patterns.
And how often we despair of things
never changing —
Never realizing how quickly they
come to an end.
The kaleidoscope has a center, an
anchor for its patterns and colors.
Love is life’s center, its anchor,
its hub.
All the patterns and colors of our
lives revolve around this.
Life is a kaleidoscope —
Everchanging.
ELAINE DALL
Spofford