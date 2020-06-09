Blessed Are the Pollinators

There’s not a lot of need for us

Chipmunks ignore you

“Got to grab and go”!

The big maple has its own business to attend to

Flowering and leafing broadly, boldly across the patient lawn

Mud wasps have only so much time

Busy, busy, busy sewing their lives in the grand scheme of things

If we weren’t here

What would it matter to the “World”

It’s green and blue, soft and harsh

Turning every day without a fuss or bother

Perhaps, there would be a global sigh of relief

But no matter

In late May the bumble bees are on the move

Bombus Terricola, our little wonder

Whose precise flight from flower to flower can’t be matched

So, don’t try

It’s the 23rd and the Gill Over the Ground,

A nuisance, for us two leggeds

Is served up on my lawn platter just waiting for their buzz

We must take care with our mowing obsession though

To let the little guys pass

They’re spreading gold dust for you and me

It’s Bombus’s “Green Deal”

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Kaleidoscope

Life is a kaleidoscope —

Everchanging.

The patterns and the colors

constantly shifting.

Some touching briefly, others

clinging as if mesmerized,

But always moving away again.

How quickly things pass through

our lives —

Like the kaleidoscope’s patterns.

And how often we despair of things

never changing —

Never realizing how quickly they

come to an end.

The kaleidoscope has a center, an

anchor for its patterns and colors.

Love is life’s center, its anchor,

its hub.

All the patterns and colors of our

lives revolve around this.

Life is a kaleidoscope —

Everchanging.

ELAINE DALL

Spofford