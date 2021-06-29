Missing Remote Learning

You know how sad I was?

That on Tuesday, I realized I have to wake up at 6:15

Just to go to school that I have to be at

For 8 hours.

I live in Munsonville.

It’s a very quiet and great place.

You know what I can’t wait for?

To go home.

I’m so excited it’s Friday.

ANA MARIA SWINGLE

Munsonville

Sleeping In

On Tuesday,

I woke up,

at 10 in the morning...

I ruined just part of my day by sleeping in.

I go to bed at 8,

and I ruin so much of my life by just sleeping.

On Tuesday I didn’t do much,

it was kind of just boring.

Not actually.

Wait, no really, it kind of was.

ANA MARIA SWINGLE

Munsonville

Language Barrier

So, in Spanish Class

I said a bad word

and then another bad word

and I didn’t even know what I said.

Señora freaked out! “No, no, no, no, no!”

And then I broke my pencil on purpose,

just to get out of there,

so I wouldn’t accidently say another one.

ANA MARIA SWINGLE

Munsonville

Editor’s Note: The above poems were captured by Andrew Cardine, math teacher at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Keene, over the course of a couple weeks as Swingle, a student, spoke them aloud in a sort of stream-of-consciousness before class.

June

It’s June

The month that is wreathed in flowers

An open road of endless pleasure

So put on your party hat

Blow your horn in praise

This is just for you

Immerse yourself in June’s special joy

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

Years Gone

he looks in the mirror what does he see

so many faces and people to be

he sees new lines below his eyes

he sees anxiety he sees he is wise

he sees so much he can’t help but wonder

who is the real him what spell he is under

who is that person in the looking glass

rich poor he can’t be put in any class

he looks in the mirror what does he see

different faces and people to be

variety involved in each little hitch

what is he what for where is his niche

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville