Missing Remote Learning
You know how sad I was?
That on Tuesday, I realized I have to wake up at 6:15
Just to go to school that I have to be at
For 8 hours.
I live in Munsonville.
It’s a very quiet and great place.
You know what I can’t wait for?
To go home.
I’m so excited it’s Friday.
ANA MARIA SWINGLE
Munsonville
Sleeping In
On Tuesday,
I woke up,
at 10 in the morning...
I ruined just part of my day by sleeping in.
I go to bed at 8,
and I ruin so much of my life by just sleeping.
On Tuesday I didn’t do much,
it was kind of just boring.
Not actually.
Wait, no really, it kind of was.
ANA MARIA SWINGLE
Munsonville
Language Barrier
So, in Spanish Class
I said a bad word
and then another bad word
and I didn’t even know what I said.
Señora freaked out! “No, no, no, no, no!”
And then I broke my pencil on purpose,
just to get out of there,
so I wouldn’t accidently say another one.
ANA MARIA SWINGLE
Munsonville
Editor’s Note: The above poems were captured by Andrew Cardine, math teacher at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Keene, over the course of a couple weeks as Swingle, a student, spoke them aloud in a sort of stream-of-consciousness before class.
June
It’s June
The month that is wreathed in flowers
An open road of endless pleasure
So put on your party hat
Blow your horn in praise
This is just for you
Immerse yourself in June’s special joy
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
Years Gone
he looks in the mirror what does he see
so many faces and people to be
he sees new lines below his eyes
he sees anxiety he sees he is wise
he sees so much he can’t help but wonder
who is the real him what spell he is under
who is that person in the looking glass
rich poor he can’t be put in any class
he looks in the mirror what does he see
different faces and people to be
variety involved in each little hitch
what is he what for where is his niche
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville