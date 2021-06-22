You Introvert You

Stop the shouting ex

Stop the “here I am, look at me”

Listen a little bit more to yourself

Listen to the wind and the birds

The baby crying

The kids on the playground

Listen to the cat yawn

And some early Dylan perhaps

Or Joan Baez

Listen to the quiet of 3:00 a.m.

When your soul wants what it wants

Before the day begins

And the roar starts again

Listen to your best friend

That has stood beside you all through your life

When you were a nobody

And nobody else wanted you, but there she was

Give her a hug maybe two

Listen to the words of Lincoln

On that solemn November day

When he thought his little speech wouldn’t resonate

Or be of consequence

An introvert true and true

A second fiddle on that day of days

A second fiddle of true greatness

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Family

He felt the love of others

father child and mother

but envy cut like a knife

compassion saved his life

green and blue are everywhere

it rained beyond compare

what a dreadful time it’s been!

New Hampshire blues we care

the husband drinks too much

he blames her when she’s not ready

he hates himself he’s spoiled

ill tempered no not steady

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

And We Didn’t Wear

Helmets Either

While as a child I sometimes think

Of dangers and the pain

But even in the pain I’ve had

Was always much to gain

Not everything was safe and sound

Like walking on the bogs

At Chapman pond and all alone

Incessant sounds of frogs

With me in search of pitcher plants

Rowed in a leaking boat

Stepped from the boat onto the bog

Expecting now to float

The danger then unknown to me

Like walking on a sponge

At any point could fall right through

Thus taking my last plunge

Not unlike breaking through thin ice

Where I could disappear

And never find the entry point

Back then I had no fear

And where I was that fateful day

No person did I tell

Just reckless carefree, all alone

Could be my last farewell

Forever under tons of marsh

And left alone in peat

My life could well have ended then

With one final heartbeat

But lucky me, I did not die

And all did turn out well

I brought the pitcher plants to school

For our show-and-tell

DAN SWETT

Swanzey