You Introvert You
Stop the shouting ex
Stop the “here I am, look at me”
Listen a little bit more to yourself
Listen to the wind and the birds
The baby crying
The kids on the playground
Listen to the cat yawn
And some early Dylan perhaps
Or Joan Baez
Listen to the quiet of 3:00 a.m.
When your soul wants what it wants
Before the day begins
And the roar starts again
Listen to your best friend
That has stood beside you all through your life
When you were a nobody
And nobody else wanted you, but there she was
Give her a hug maybe two
Listen to the words of Lincoln
On that solemn November day
When he thought his little speech wouldn’t resonate
Or be of consequence
An introvert true and true
A second fiddle on that day of days
A second fiddle of true greatness
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Family
He felt the love of others
father child and mother
but envy cut like a knife
compassion saved his life
green and blue are everywhere
it rained beyond compare
what a dreadful time it’s been!
New Hampshire blues we care
the husband drinks too much
he blames her when she’s not ready
he hates himself he’s spoiled
ill tempered no not steady
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
And We Didn’t Wear
Helmets Either
While as a child I sometimes think
Of dangers and the pain
But even in the pain I’ve had
Was always much to gain
Not everything was safe and sound
Like walking on the bogs
At Chapman pond and all alone
Incessant sounds of frogs
With me in search of pitcher plants
Rowed in a leaking boat
Stepped from the boat onto the bog
Expecting now to float
The danger then unknown to me
Like walking on a sponge
At any point could fall right through
Thus taking my last plunge
Not unlike breaking through thin ice
Where I could disappear
And never find the entry point
Back then I had no fear
And where I was that fateful day
No person did I tell
Just reckless carefree, all alone
Could be my last farewell
Forever under tons of marsh
And left alone in peat
My life could well have ended then
With one final heartbeat
But lucky me, I did not die
And all did turn out well
I brought the pitcher plants to school
For our show-and-tell
DAN SWETT
Swanzey