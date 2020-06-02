May 22 Morning
I walk in the crisp Spring morning
Sunlight streaming yet still not even fifty degrees.
My hat is superfluous,
my hands cool yet comfortable
What is the difference?
A few short weeks ago
the same temperatures and my
scarf double wrapped around my neck
to keep my shoulders from climbing into my ears.
Same temperature
perhaps the high for that day.
Is it something in the promise of warmth that creates warmth?
One of life’s sweeter mysteries.
CARIN TORP
Keene
Birth
The wings of night beat a tattoo
As they leave the sky
To make way
For shy dawn dressed in pale pink
The birds begin their anthem
In praise for the birth
Of a new day
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene