May 22 Morning

I walk in the crisp Spring morning

Sunlight streaming yet still not even fifty degrees.

My hat is superfluous,

my hands cool yet comfortable

What is the difference?

A few short weeks ago

the same temperatures and my

scarf double wrapped around my neck

to keep my shoulders from climbing into my ears.

Same temperature

perhaps the high for that day.

Is it something in the promise of warmth that creates warmth?

One of life’s sweeter mysteries.

CARIN TORP

Keene

Birth

The wings of night beat a tattoo

As they leave the sky

To make way

For shy dawn dressed in pale pink

The birds begin their anthem

In praise for the birth

Of a new day

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene