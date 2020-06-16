Negligent Equivalence

With God we are all created equal-

The Declaration states the same!

Yet, eons following the Civil War-

Racism continues its ugly name!

Character should be the interpreter-

Skin color shouldn’t routinely maim!

This ideology infects too many-

Even a few officers promote shame!

Bigotry results in gross misjudgment-

Factors causing the afflicted to inflame!

Peaceful protests an American right-

But mayhem not a justifiable aim!

Absence of respect/need for each other-

Ignores birthright of an inalienable claim!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

A Moment at Laurel Lake

a loon glides past

Mount Monadnock’s inverted peak

reflected from the lake -

the distant bang

of a kayak’s paddle

against the hull -

someone laughing,

someone else pounding a nail -

the clatter of a winch

at the boat ramp...

the dog wades aimlessly

up to his knees

lapping up pollen-covered water

I say his name

he looks up

wags his tail

trots onto shore

and stops beside me

expectantly

awaiting his treat

ROY SUNTER

Fitzwilliam

What the Hell is Normal?

There’s nothing like a cold beer

During a pandemic

To take you out of your funk

Even if Jack, your next-door neighbor, has to stand six feet away

And pull off his mask off to tip one with you

But it gets you thinking

What is normal anyhow?

And what was the normal we now so readily fawn over

Like a dreamscape that evaporated in the snap of our collective fingers?

Was it the way we did the same thing over and over again

Feeling safe and all giggly inside knowing that the end result was usually predictable?

Or is it that there never was a thing called normal

And that that bygone squeaky “normal” brought its own troubles to our doorsteps each day?

Is it perhaps, that change always changes

And that of all the species on this planet we are the masters of handling that?

Even though at times it really sucks!

“Oh, I have to adapt, damn!!!!”

There are worse things like death for example

Or extinction

I worked for a while in construction

And one of the laborers on our crew was going to ask the love of his life for her hand in marriage

I’ll always remember his words, “A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do!”

Normal is kind of like that

We have to do what we have to do!

Damn!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Happy Springtime

Blue Birds

Chirp a

New Song

Daffy Daffodils

Bright Yellow

Flowers Bloom

A Happy Spring

Day For You!!

STUART CARSWELL

Keene

Gone

I never appreciated it

Until it was gone

After all our country

Is dedicated to it

One minute I lived in its security

The next it disappeared

Now I regret I didn’t appreciate it

And when it returns

I shall forever be grateful

For our independence

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene