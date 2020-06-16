Negligent Equivalence
With God we are all created equal-
The Declaration states the same!
Yet, eons following the Civil War-
Racism continues its ugly name!
Character should be the interpreter-
Skin color shouldn’t routinely maim!
This ideology infects too many-
Even a few officers promote shame!
Bigotry results in gross misjudgment-
Factors causing the afflicted to inflame!
Peaceful protests an American right-
But mayhem not a justifiable aim!
Absence of respect/need for each other-
Ignores birthright of an inalienable claim!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
A Moment at Laurel Lake
a loon glides past
Mount Monadnock’s inverted peak
reflected from the lake -
the distant bang
of a kayak’s paddle
against the hull -
someone laughing,
someone else pounding a nail -
the clatter of a winch
at the boat ramp...
the dog wades aimlessly
up to his knees
lapping up pollen-covered water
I say his name
he looks up
wags his tail
trots onto shore
and stops beside me
expectantly
awaiting his treat
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam
What the Hell is Normal?
There’s nothing like a cold beer
During a pandemic
To take you out of your funk
Even if Jack, your next-door neighbor, has to stand six feet away
And pull off his mask off to tip one with you
But it gets you thinking
What is normal anyhow?
And what was the normal we now so readily fawn over
Like a dreamscape that evaporated in the snap of our collective fingers?
Was it the way we did the same thing over and over again
Feeling safe and all giggly inside knowing that the end result was usually predictable?
Or is it that there never was a thing called normal
And that that bygone squeaky “normal” brought its own troubles to our doorsteps each day?
Is it perhaps, that change always changes
And that of all the species on this planet we are the masters of handling that?
Even though at times it really sucks!
“Oh, I have to adapt, damn!!!!”
There are worse things like death for example
Or extinction
I worked for a while in construction
And one of the laborers on our crew was going to ask the love of his life for her hand in marriage
I’ll always remember his words, “A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do!”
Normal is kind of like that
We have to do what we have to do!
Damn!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Happy Springtime
Blue Birds
Chirp a
New Song
Daffy Daffodils
Bright Yellow
Flowers Bloom
A Happy Spring
Day For You!!
STUART CARSWELL
Keene
Gone
I never appreciated it
Until it was gone
After all our country
Is dedicated to it
One minute I lived in its security
The next it disappeared
Now I regret I didn’t appreciate it
And when it returns
I shall forever be grateful
For our independence
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene