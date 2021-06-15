To the Titmice
In a cave in the flowering cherry tree
Tufted titmice are busy as bees
How many nestlings will I see?
One, two, three, four
It’s difficult to keep the score
In habitats outside my door
Where birds, mammals and insects are preserved
And creation flourishes undisturbed
SARAH WILTON
Keene
Spice is Nice?
They say variety is the spice of life.
We’ve got many varieties of spices, which, per my wife,
Must be arranged in strict alphabetical order.
Which is fine by me ... sorta.
I hope I can be forgiven
If I say it seems like slightly dangerous livin’
To have the cinnamon between the chili powder and the cumin
For, as we know, to forgive is divine, but to err is human!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
Choice
I picked a flower
watched it grow
in a vase of water
by my window
it reached its prime
it bowed a bit
it smiled I was
delighted with it!
the garden flowers
peered inside
slumped then gone
my indoor pride
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Blended Balance
Multifaceted, clustered blooms-
Exhibiting a variation of hue!
Shrubs with cascading tendrils-
Overflowing in a sensuous cue!
Equally magnificent, lavish plants-
Embroider the landscape anew!
The awesome quality of each-
Perfect in its individuality, too!
Humans also differ in appearance-
Judgment at times wrongly construe!
Each completely quintessential-
Unique as flora through and through!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
June
It’s June
The month that is wreathed in flowers
An open road of endless pleasure
so put on your party hat
Blow your horn in praise
This is just for you
Immerse yourself in June’s special joy
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene