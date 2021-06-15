To the Titmice

In a cave in the flowering cherry tree

Tufted titmice are busy as bees

How many nestlings will I see?

One, two, three, four

It’s difficult to keep the score

In habitats outside my door

Where birds, mammals and insects are preserved

And creation flourishes undisturbed

SARAH WILTON

Keene

Spice is Nice?

They say variety is the spice of life.

We’ve got many varieties of spices, which, per my wife,

Must be arranged in strict alphabetical order.

Which is fine by me ... sorta.

I hope I can be forgiven

If I say it seems like slightly dangerous livin’

To have the cinnamon between the chili powder and the cumin

For, as we know, to forgive is divine, but to err is human!

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland

Choice

I picked a flower

watched it grow

in a vase of water

by my window

it reached its prime

it bowed a bit

it smiled I was

delighted with it!

the garden flowers

peered inside

slumped then gone

my indoor pride

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Blended Balance

Multifaceted, clustered blooms-

Exhibiting a variation of hue!

Shrubs with cascading tendrils-

Overflowing in a sensuous cue!

Equally magnificent, lavish plants-

Embroider the landscape anew!

The awesome quality of each-

Perfect in its individuality, too!

Humans also differ in appearance-

Judgment at times wrongly construe!

Each completely quintessential-

Unique as flora through and through!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

June

It’s June

The month that is wreathed in flowers

An open road of endless pleasure

so put on your party hat

Blow your horn in praise

This is just for you

Immerse yourself in June’s special joy

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene