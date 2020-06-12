Preferences

I would prefer

not to go along,

not to do nothing but turn the page,

or just move on,

when I see the news,

of native compatriots raped and robbed,

of black compatriots shot

every day.

And likewise, I would prefer

not to eat

round-up-ready grain in my bread.

And I would prefer

not to dine on pork

from pigs confined to stalls so small

they cannot even turn around.

I would prefer

not to go along with

the ongoing chokehold

of homelessness

throttling people in my home town.

I do go along, but would prefer

not to.

JEFF STAPLES (after Herman Melville)

Keene