Preferences
I would prefer
not to go along,
not to do nothing but turn the page,
or just move on,
when I see the news,
of native compatriots raped and robbed,
of black compatriots shot
every day.
And likewise, I would prefer
not to eat
round-up-ready grain in my bread.
And I would prefer
not to dine on pork
from pigs confined to stalls so small
they cannot even turn around.
I would prefer
not to go along with
the ongoing chokehold
of homelessness
throttling people in my home town.
I do go along, but would prefer
not to.
JEFF STAPLES (after Herman Melville)
Keene