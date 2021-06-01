Dawn
The rose and peach spectrum
Has sweetened the sky
A tired moon
Has gone to its shelter
A few sparkling notes
Are the prelude to bird song
The wind is hushed
Awaiting dawn’s arrival
The proud cock announces
As the light deepens
And the daily miracle
Of dawn sweeps the horizon
The day has arrived
Nature’s efforts are complete
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
To S. W.
Was she beyond me, interstellar?
A mathematics I can’t grasp
She seemed so innocuous at first
Like light breaking the day
Easy
Then she disappeared
And left me
To wonder about the movement of time
About us, about reality
She held me once
In late February of ’66
I’ve never forgotten that
The misery of winter was all around us then
The snow unforgiving
There was this warmth about her though
That I felt beyond my coat, through all our layers
S. W. could do this I found out with a certain ease
With a certain amount of unknowns
She could bring you there
Leave you there
Abandon you
And have you wondering all the while
Where the hell you’ve been
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Dare
June arrives
She challenges us
to know her names
each year the same!
Daisy and Yarrow
to name a few
Queen Anne’s Lace
I remember you!
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville