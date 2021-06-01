Dawn

The rose and peach spectrum

Has sweetened the sky

A tired moon

Has gone to its shelter

A few sparkling notes

Are the prelude to bird song

The wind is hushed

Awaiting dawn’s arrival

The proud cock announces

As the light deepens

And the daily miracle

Of dawn sweeps the horizon

The day has arrived

Nature’s efforts are complete

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

To S. W.

Was she beyond me, interstellar?

A mathematics I can’t grasp

She seemed so innocuous at first

Like light breaking the day

Easy

Then she disappeared

And left me

To wonder about the movement of time

About us, about reality

She held me once

In late February of ’66

I’ve never forgotten that

The misery of winter was all around us then

The snow unforgiving

There was this warmth about her though

That I felt beyond my coat, through all our layers

S. W. could do this I found out with a certain ease

With a certain amount of unknowns

She could bring you there

Leave you there

Abandon you

And have you wondering all the while

Where the hell you’ve been

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Dare

June arrives

She challenges us

to know her names

each year the same!

Daisy and Yarrow

to name a few

Queen Anne’s Lace

I remember you!

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville